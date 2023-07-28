Genshin Impact Dahlia: Release date, official character design, lore, and more

Affectionately dubbed “Heterochromia boy” or “Vampire boy” by the Genshin Impact community, one of the much-anticipated upcoming additions to the game’s roster is Dahlia, an elusive character that hails from Fontaine. Dahlia’s official name and design were one of the many assets leaked by an anonymous leaker in early June this year, consolidating his arrival in the game's future Fontaine 4.0 updates.

Interestingly, Dahlia was not introduced in the recent Fontaine trailer, “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast”, which showcased characters like Chief Justice Neuvillette and Navy captains Clorinde and Navia (and more!), leaving his character further shrouded in mystery. Nonetheless, his charming vampire-esque design and potential connections with Mondstadt have captured the attention of Genshin fans worldwide.

Who is Dahlia?

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Anonymous leaker Genshin Impact Dahlia

Dahlia is a character from Fontaine. His leaked character model showcases black, white, and red motifs, adorned with gothic elements like a coif with silver spikes, contributing to his vampire aesthetic. Intriguingly, his outfit bears striking resemblances to Rosaria, a nun from the Church of Favonius known for her unorthodox idea of piety.

Following the leak of his name, fans quickly realised that he is none other than the Deacon of the Church of Favonius in Mondstadt himself.

Astute Genshin Impact fans may recall coming across the name Dahlia in an item description long before this "Vampire boy" made his rounds in the community, even prior to the launch of Sumeru. This particular item is Rosaria's Alternate Character Outfit, named "To the Church's Free Spirit”. The item description reads:

"Oh, come on! Everyone got this just for you!" Barbara happily passed a wonderfully wrapped gift box to Rosaria, even as the latter looked on with a mix of suspicion and annoyance.

Tearing the packaging open, she found a note on the box cover across which elegant script flowed like music.

"Dear Sister Rosaria, we have asked Ms. Barbara to send this gift to you, but please, do open it somewhere where she can't see you."

Opening the box with her back turned, Rosaria discovered that the box contained still another note. It was thusly written in the same hand as before:

"Dear Sister Rosaria, we know that you don't appreciate having too many people know your birthday. However, this piece of information was written on your resume by Grandmaster Varka, so, on this important day, do allow the Church of Favonius to send you a new uniform, made just for you."

"If you're alright with it, stop being so aloof and be a normal Sister for once."

Deacon Dahlia (This letter was written at the request of Sister Victoria)

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Dahlia and Rosaria

Dahlia’s heterochromatic eyes and boyish charm have quickly become the centre of attention for Genshin fans.

From leaked images and scenarios where he was name-dropped in Teyvat’s lore, the Genshin community believes that he may possess a "bratty" personality and potentially share a subversive nature similar to Rosaria, perhaps using the Church of Favonius as a cover-up for other activities.

Will Dahlia be playable?

According to credible leaks, Dahlia will be a playable character. His element and weapon are unknown at this point in time. It is highly probable that he will be a 4-star unit.

Dahlia release date

Dahlia is expected to make his first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0 on 16 August 2023. However, players may not be able to recruit him as a playable unit until after Version 4.0. Credible leaks suggest that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character on the Version 4.0 character banners, with his siblings Lynette and Freminet accompanying him as 4-star units.

Loading...

Get ahead of the curve, and start planning your Primogem savings with our Fontaine character banner schedule here

Dahlia Japanese and English voice actors

There is no information regarding Dahlia's voice actors as of now.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Anonymous leaker Genshin Impact Dahlia character model

That's all we have on Dahlia at this moment. Stay tuned as we update this article when more information is released or leaked! In the meantime, feel free to check out our guides on other upcoming Fontaine characters such as Hydro Archon Furina, prison warden Wriothesley, and esteemed nurse Sigewinne.

Fontaine is just on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!