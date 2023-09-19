Genshin Impact Chevreuse: Release date, element & weapon, leaked character design, and more

The mysterious "eye patch girl", previously unveiled by Genshin Impact leakers under the name "Sertice", has now been confirmed to be named Chevreuse. She is a high-ranking officer in the Gards, Fontaine's security force. Prior to this, many speculated that Chevreuse might be one of the designs for the enigmatic Champion Duelist Clorinde.

Of the 18 Fontaine characters slated for release, Chevreuse has yet to make her in-game debut. However, fans are excited about the prospect of playing her soon, thanks to her unique design and importance in the lore. Here's everything we know about Chevreuse and her role in the Fontaine storyline.

Who is Chevreuse in Genshin Impact?

Drawing on the leaked image of her character model, Chevreuse is the embodiment of Fontaine's steampunk aesthetic. She sports an eyepatch over her right eye, a large conductor's hat, steampunk-inspired headphones around her neck, and gold ornaments adorning her black and red dress.

Credit: HoYoverse

Fontainian NPC Riqueti hints that Chevreuse is the Captain of the Special Security Surveillance, the least mechanised unit of the esteemed Gardes of Fontaine. Members of the Patrol are selected based on their abilities, regardless of their past. Chevreuse does not seem fond of the Gardemeks that patrol Fontaine, stating that they “will just block our bullets!”

On top of that, Freminet, another Fontainian character, also mentions Chevreuse in a voice line: "I hear that Chevreuse is a regular customer of Beaumont Workshop. She always purchases the most expensive and advanced components for her musket. If I make enough Mora, maybe one day I can afford to upgrade Pers's components."

Credit: himo_sino

This has sparked speculation in the Genshin Impact community about whether or not Chevreuse will use a musket in combat. Fans are eagerly awaiting more news regarding her ability kit.

Credible leakers have revealed that Chevreuse will make her in-game debut in Version 4.3, and will play a major role in the main event of that Version. Other Fontainian participants in the main event of 4.3 include Furina, Neuvillette, and Wriothesley.

Chevreuse element and weapon

According to leaks shared by dataminers and credible leaker StepLeaks, Chevreuse will most likely be a 4-star Pyro Polearm unit.

Chevreuse release date

Based on leaks, Chevreuse will be introduced as a 4-star unit in Version 4.3, alongside the much-anticipated banner debut of 5-star Geo Claymore character Navia.

Chevreuse will make her first in-game appearance during the main event of Version 4.3.

Credit: World1mpact on X

That's all we have on Chevreuse for now. Feel free to check out our guides on other upcoming Fontaine characters like Navia, Clorinde, and Sigewinne.

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, all the information above comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game's development.

