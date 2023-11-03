All QoL Changes Coming to Genshin Impact in Version 4.2

Genshin Impact developers are hyping up the upcoming Version 4.2 update by announcing a slew of exciting and much-needed QoL changes. While most of these changes are targeted at returning players, veteran players will also appreciate some of the new features.

HoYoverse continues to provide QoL changes to the game through their Developer Discussions and Livestreams, maintaining open communication with the Genshin Impact community. With the next major update of Version 4.2, it is no surprise that HoYoverse is taking this opportunity to improve the overall gaming experience.

Without further ado, let’s dive right into what QoL changes are coming to Genshin Impact in Version 4.2, as announced in the recent 4.2 Livestream.

1. "Quick Start" for Weekly Bosses

With Version 4.2, players at Adventure Rank 40 and above can now "quick challenge" a Weekly Boss by going to the Trounce Domain tab of the Adventure Handbook. Except for Stormterror and the Wolf of the North, all Weekly Bosses can be challenged even if you haven't unlocked them yet.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

This means that players can level up their new characters' talents and skills without having to wait to advance the story!

2. Stellar Reunion update

The Genshin Impact Project Team is welcoming back returning Travelers with a generous bounty of rewards and exploration guidance, ensuring a joyous reunion in Teyvat.

With the new Story Key privilege, returning Travelers can enjoy new story quests and hangout events. These new Keys can be used in place of the usual Story Keys, allowing players to unlock and experience a large number of quests.

3. Red notification dot and quest optimisations

Red notification dots have been optimised so that they no longer reappear when logging in on another platform after they have already been cleared.

Quest optimisations have also been made. Travellers can now choose whether to accept a Story Quest after unlocking it, which prevents players from being overwhelmed by a sudden influx of quests! Additionally, prerequisite quests will be made even clearer to help players progress more easily.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Those were all the QoL changes coming to Genshin Impact in Version 4.2!

For more about Genshin Impact, we've gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including the release date, banners, events, map expansions more! On top of that, be sure to collect your 300 Primos with our 4.2 Livestream guide.

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.