Uraku Misugiri Weapon Guide: Everything you need to know

If you're looking for all the details about the Genshin Impact Chiori's signature weapon, Uraku Misugiri, you've come to the right place. With this Genshin Impact Uraku Misugiri weapon guide, you'll master everything about this weapon, giving your enemies a hard time!
Uraku Misugiri will be available in the upcoming Version 4.5 update. Getting a grasp of all the necessary details about the weapon before its release will save you plenty of time and pave the way for you to stay ahead of your opponents.
That being said, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Uraku Misugiri weapon, including how to get it, Ascension materials, the best characters for it, and stats.
Uraku Misugiri release date and how to obtain it
Uraku Misugiri is expected to be available alongside the upcoming playable Geo Character Chiori. The release is planned for March 13, 2024, as part of Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Phase 1.
It should be noted that this 5-star sword is Chiori's signature weapon and can be obtained from Weapon Event Wishes.
This famous blade was once created by the hand of Urakusai, the renowned literato. Legend has it that it has never cut any living creature in all these hundreds of years.
Uraku Misugiri stats and skill
Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16%, and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the below effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 20%.
Here are all the details about Uraku Misugiri's stats and skills.
- Type: Weapon, Sword
- Rarity: Five Star
- Base Attack: 44.34
- Substat Type: Critical Damage
- Base Substat: 19.2%
- Weapon Affix: Brocade Bloom, Shrine Sword
- Conversion Exp: 300000
Stat details
Level 1
- Base ATK: 44.34
- CRIT DMG Bonus: 19.2%
Level 20
- Base ATK: 110.17
- CRIT DMG Bonus: 33.93%
Level 40
- Base ATK: 209.82
- CRIT DMG Bonus: 49.44%
Level 50
- Base ATK: 275.46
- CRIT DMG Bonus: 57.2%
Level 60
- Base ATK: 341.46
- CRIT DMG Bonus: 64.95%
Level 70
- Base ATK: 407.81
- CRIT DMG Bonus: 72.69%
Level 80
- Base ATK: 474.55
- CRIT DMG Bonus: 80.45%
Level 90
- Base ATK: 541.83
- CRIT DMG Bonus: 88.2%
Uraku Misugiri Ascension materials
Here's the list of materials you'll need to farm in order to fully ascend Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact:
1st Ascension (Lv 20→40)
- Mora: 5000
- Coral Branch of a Distant Sea: 5
- Chaos Gear: 5
- Old Handguard: 3
2nd Ascension (Lv 40→50)
- Mora: 15000
- Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea: 5
- Chaos Gear: 18
- Old Handguard: 12
3rd Ascension (Lv 50→60)
- Mora: 20000
- Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea: 9
- Chaos Axis: 9
- Kageuchi Handguard: 9
4th Ascension (Lv 60→70)
- Mora: 30000
- Jade Branch of a Distant Sea: 5
- Chaos Axis: 18
- Kageuchi Handguard: 14
5th Ascension (Lv 70→80)
- Mora: 35000
- Jade Branch of a Distant Sea: 9
- Chaos Oculus: 14
- Famed Handguard: 9
6th Ascension (Lv 80→90)
- Mora: 45000
- Golden Branch of a Distant Sea: 6
- Chaos Oculus: 27
- Famed Handguard: 18
Best characters for Uraku Misugiri
Here are the best characters to use with Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact:
- Chiori: Uraku Misugiri will be Chiori's signature weapon
- Albedo: It's likely that Uraku Misugiri will become Albedo's best-in-slot (BiS) choice in any situation. This is because Chiori benefits from bonuses to Elemental Skill damage, is frequently paired with another Geo character, and is the only other sword character that scales with Defense
That was everything you need to know about the 5-star weapon Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact!
