Uraku Misugiri Weapon Guide: Everything you need to know

07 Mar 2024 11:18 AM +00:00

If you're looking for all the details about the Genshin Impact Chiori's signature weapon, Uraku Misugiri, you've come to the right place. With this Genshin Impact Uraku Misugiri weapon guide, you'll master everything about this weapon, giving your enemies a hard time!

Uraku Misugiri will be available in the upcoming Version 4.5 update. Getting a grasp of all the necessary details about the weapon before its release will save you plenty of time and pave the way for you to stay ahead of your opponents.

That being said, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Uraku Misugiri weapon, including how to get it, Ascension materials, the best characters for it, and stats.

Uraku Misugiri is expected to be available alongside the upcoming playable Geo Character Chiori. The release is planned for March 13, 2024, as part of Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Phase 1.

Genshin Impact Uraku Misugiri overview.

It should be noted that this 5-star sword is Chiori's signature weapon and can be obtained from Weapon Event Wishes.

This famous blade was once created by the hand of Urakusai, the renowned literato. Legend has it that it has never cut any living creature in all these hundreds of years.

Uraku Misugiri stats and skill

Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16%, and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the below effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 20%.

Here are all the details about Uraku Misugiri's stats and skills.

Type : Weapon, Sword

: Weapon, Sword Rarity : Five Star

: Five Star Base Attack: 44.34

44.34 Substat Type: Critical Damage

Critical Damage Base Substat: 19.2%

19.2% Weapon Affix: Brocade Bloom, Shrine Sword

Brocade Bloom, Shrine Sword Conversion Exp: 300000

Stat details

Level 1

Base ATK: 44.34

CRIT DMG Bonus: 19.2%

Level 20

Base ATK: 110.17

CRIT DMG Bonus: 33.93%

Level 40

Base ATK: 209.82

CRIT DMG Bonus: 49.44%

Level 50

Base ATK: 275.46

CRIT DMG Bonus: 57.2%

Level 60

Base ATK: 341.46

CRIT DMG Bonus: 64.95%

Level 70

Base ATK: 407.81

CRIT DMG Bonus: 72.69%

Level 80

Base ATK: 474.55

CRIT DMG Bonus: 80.45%

Level 90

Base ATK: 541.83

CRIT DMG Bonus: 88.2%

Genshin Impact Chiori entrance.

Uraku Misugiri Ascension materials

Here's the list of materials you'll need to farm in order to fully ascend Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact:

1st Ascension (Lv 20→40)

Mora: 5000

Coral Branch of a Distant Sea: 5

Chaos Gear: 5

Old Handguard: 3

2nd Ascension (Lv 40→50)

Mora: 15000

Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea: 5

Chaos Gear: 18

Old Handguard: 12

3rd Ascension (Lv 50→60)

Mora: 20000

Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea: 9

Chaos Axis: 9

Kageuchi Handguard: 9

4th Ascension (Lv 60→70)

Mora: 30000

Jade Branch of a Distant Sea: 5

Chaos Axis: 18

Kageuchi Handguard: 14

5th Ascension (Lv 70→80)

Mora: 35000

Jade Branch of a Distant Sea: 9

Chaos Oculus: 14

Famed Handguard: 9

6th Ascension (Lv 80→90)

Mora: 45000

Golden Branch of a Distant Sea: 6

Chaos Oculus: 27

Famed Handguard: 18

Best characters for Uraku Misugiri

Here are the best characters to use with Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact:

Chiori: Uraku Misugiri will be Chiori's signature weapon

Uraku Misugiri will be Chiori's signature weapon Albedo: It's likely that Uraku Misugiri will become Albedo's best-in-slot (BiS) choice in any situation. This is because Chiori benefits from bonuses to Elemental Skill damage, is frequently paired with another Geo character, and is the only other sword character that scales with Defense

That was everything you need to know about the 5-star weapon Uraku Misugiri in Genshin Impact!

