Genshin Impact Chiori Kit Leaked: All abilities, Passive Talents, and Constellations

27 Feb 2024 5:51 PM +00:00

The renowned fashion designer and owner of Fontaine's Chioriya Boutique, Chiori, has taken the Genshin Impact community by storm since her debut in Version 4.3's Fontinalia Film Festival. This fervour is further fueled by a credible leaker who unveiled her ability kit, leaving fans eager to witness Chiori’s prowess in battle.

Among the new Fontaine cycle characters, Chiori is a highly anticipated 5-star Geo character excelling in the Sub-DPS role. Her playstyle revolves around summoning a doll companion, "Sode," to unleash continuous Geo damage on the battlefield.

With that said, here's a comprehensive guide covering Chiori's Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, Passive Talents, and Constellations!

Genshin Impact Chiori kit guide

Chiori is a 5-star Geo Sword user who shines as an off-field Sub-DPS unit, particularly when paired with Geo characters capable of summoning Geo Constructs. She scales off of ATK and DEF.

To prepare for her release in Version 4.5, we've compiled a detailed guide to her abilities based on leaked information provided by honeyhunterworld, ensuring you're well-prepared to unleash her full potential.

Chiori Basic Attacks

Weaving Blade

Normal Attack : Performs up to 4 rapid strikes

: Performs up to 4 rapid strikes Charged Attack : Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes

: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact

Chiori Elemental Skill

Fluttering Hasode

Chiori dashes forward. At the end of the dash, she summons the automaton doll "Sode" and sweeps her blade upward, dealing AoE Geo DMG to nearby opponents based on her ATK and DEF. Holding the Skill button will allow you to enter AIming Mode to adjust the dash’s direction.

The “Sode” periodically slashes nearby opponents, inflicting AoE Geo DMG based on Chiori's ATK and DEF. When active, if there are nearby Geo Constructs or Geo Constructs created nearby, an additional Sode will be summoned next to your active character. Only one additional Sode can be summoned in this manner, and its duration is independently counted.

Chiori Elemental Burst

Hiyoku: Twin Blades

Chiori unsheaths her twin blades and slices opponents around her with the clean cuts of a master tailor, dealing AoE Geo DMG based on her ATK and DEF.

Chiori Passive Talents

1. Brocaded Collar's Beauteous Silhouette

When any party member wears an outfit other than their default one or uses a wind glider other than the Wings of First Flight, all party members gain the Swift Stride effect, increasing Movement SPD by 10%.

This effect does not apply in Domains, Trounce Domains, and the Spiral Abyss, and it does not stack.

2. Tailor-Made

Chiori gains different effects based on the next action she takes shortly after using Fluttering Hasode's upward sweep. Pressing the Elemental Skill triggers the Tapestry effect, while pressing the Normal Attack triggers the Tailoring effect:

Tapestry Switches to the next character in your roster Grants all party members the "Seize the Moment" effect: When the active party member's Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Plunging Attacks hit an opponent, "Sode" executes a coordinated attack, dealing 100% of Fluttering Hasode's upward sweep DMG as AoE Geo DMG at the opponent's location This damage is considered Elemental Skill DMG "Seize the Moment" lasts for 8s, and "Sode" can execute one coordinated attack every 2s. Two coordinated attacks can occur per "Seize the Moment" effect duration.

Tailoring Chiori gains Geo infusion for five seconds.



If Chiori doesn't press her Elemental Skill or use a Normal Attack shortly after using Fluttering Hasode's upward sweep while on the field, the Tailoring effect is triggered by default.

3. The Finishing Touch

When a nearby party member creates a Geo Construct, Chiori gains a 20% Geo DMG Bonus for 20 seconds.

Chiori Constellations

1. Six Paths of Sage Silkcraft

Increases the AoE of the automaton doll "Sode" summoned by Fluttering Hasode by 50%. Additionally, if there is another Geo party member besides Chiori, Fluttering Hasode triggers the following after the dash:

Summons an additional Sode. Only one additional Sode can exist at a time, whether summoned by Chiori or through the presence of a Geo Construct.

Triggers the Passive Talent "The Finishing Touch."

2. In Five Colors Dyed

For 10 seconds after using Hiyoku: Twin Blades, a simplified automaton doll named "Kinu" is summoned next to the active character every three seconds. Kinu attacks nearby opponents, dealing AoE Geo DMG equivalent to 170% of Sode's DMG. Kinu leaves the field after one attack or after lasting three seconds.

3. Four Brocade Embellishments

Increases the Level of Fluttering Hasode by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

4. A Tailor's Three Courtesies

For eight seconds after triggering either follow-up effect of the Passive Talent "Tailor-Made" (Tapestry or Tailoring), when your current active character's Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attacks hit a nearby opponent, a simplified automaton doll, "Kinu," will be summoned near this opponent. You can summon 1 Kinu every second in this way, and up to 3 Kinu may be summoned this way during each instance of Seize the Moment or Tailoring effect. The above effect can be triggered up to once every 15 seconds.

5. Two Silken Plumules

Increases the Level of Hiyoku: Twin Blades by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

6. Sole Principle Pursuit

After triggering a follow-up effect of the Passive Talent "Tailor-Made," Chiori's Fluttering Hasode's CD is decreased by 12s. On top of that, the DMG dealt by Chiori's own Normal Attacks is increased by an amount equal to 235% of her own DEF.

When will Chiori be released in Genshin Impact?

Chiori will receive her first banner in Phase 1 of Version 4.5, which is slated to be released on 13 March 2024.

That was everything you need to know about Chiori's leaked abilities, Passive Talents, and Constellations in Genshin Impact!

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the state of the game.

