Headlined by the arrival of the new 5-star Fontainian characters, Clorinde and Sigewinne, here’s a countdown to the eagerly-awaited Version 4.7 Livestream! This stream promises to reveal further details about these much-anticipated additions to the roster, and according to leaks, introduce a brand-new endgame mode, among other exciting announcements!

Although the curtains have closed on the Fontaine storyline, HoYoverse shows no signs of slowing down its content train, with anticipation reaching a fever pitch for the upcoming Version 4.7 update.

4.7 Livestream Countdown

Here’s the countdown for the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream, revealing more details about the upcoming update:

Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream Countdown 9 Days 0 Hours 6 Minutes 45 Seconds

While HoYoverse has yet to confirm the exact date and time, drawing from past patterns, the Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream is expected to air on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 1:00 PM (BST) / 8:00 AM (EDT). You can catch the Livestream on Genshin Impact's official Twitch, YouTube, or TikTok channels.

Credit: HoYoverse

The 4.7 Livestream start time for other timezones are as follows:

Time zone 4.7 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 5:00am Central Time (CT) 7:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 8:00am British Summer Time (BST) 1:00pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) 2:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 8:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

What to Expect in the 4.7 Livestream

The 4.7 Livestream will not only offer the highly coveted Livestream codes, gifting players 300 Primogems, but will also, most excitingly, introduce gameplay for the upcoming new 5-star characters, Clorinde and Sigewinne!

Here's a summary of all announcements set to be made during the 4.7 Livestream, shared by Genshin_Intel:

Gameplay Showcase: Clorinde (5-star Electro Sword) Sigewinne (5-star Hydro Bow) Sethos (4-star Electro Bow)

Quest: Dainsleif makes a return in the Prelude quest

Expected Events in 4.7: Water cannon shooter event Mobs vs. Mobs tower defense event Super Mario minigame Kill-with-mechanics event

TCG Cards: New cards for Wriothesley, Xinyan, Kaveh, Furina, Yunjin

New Game Mode: Imaginarium Theater (new recurrent endgame mode)



For a more detailed look at all the new content coming your way, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new features, and more.

Credit: HoYoverse

Interested in learning more about the upcoming 5-star characters? We've got you covered! Here are the full kits and materials farming guides for the much-anticipated Clorinde and Sigewinne:

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the Fontaine cycle. Also, the banners for Version 4.8 and beyond have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Genshin banner schedule here.

Clorinde Ascension and Talent Materials | Sigewinne Ascension and Talent Materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Updates & Banner Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations