Genshin Impact 4.7 Banner 5-Stars and 4-Stars Revealed

HoYoverse has finally revealed the 4-star characters that will accompany the debut banner of Fontaine’s strongest Champion Duelist, Clorinde, and the rerun banner of the scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya, Alhaitham, in Version 4.7!

While Version 4.8 will see the much-awaited arrival of Emilie, Version 4.7 keeps the momentum going with these popular banners. However, this recent announcement signals the absence of a specific Sumeru character, causing major discontent within the community.

4.7 Phase 1 Banner 5-Star and 4-Stars Revealed

The Version 4.7 livestream confirmed Clorinde and Alhaitham's banners, but the identities of their accompanying 4-star characters remained a mystery, especially important for free-to-play players facing the scarcity of Primogems. Thankfully, HoYoverse has revealed these details to help players decide if a banner is worth pulling for.

4.7 Phase 1 banners (June 5 - June 25) 5-stars Clorinde Alhaitham 4-stars Bennett Thoma Sethos



Both Clorinde and Alhaitham’s banners will feature Bennett, Thoma, and Sethos as the rate-up 4-star units. The limited-time weapon banner will offer Absolution and Light of Foliar Incision, the signature weapons for Clorinde and Alhaitham, respectively.

Kaveh's Banner Absence Disappoints Community

While the announcement has sparked excitement for the upcoming banners, many players are left questioning the continued absence of Kaveh, the light of Kshahrewar and renowned architect from Sumeru.

Kaveh’s righteousness and selflessness have captured hearts worldwide, making his fourteen-month absence even more noticeable. Players' hopes were raised with each approaching banner, especially with the rerun banner of Alhaitham (Kaveh’s roommate) in Version 4.7. HoYoverse's decision to feature the announced 4-star characters instead of Kaveh has crushed the dreams of many.

Comments like "Where is Kaveh, stop gatekeeping him" and "It's Kaveover" (with a disgruntled Kaveh gif) reflect the widespread disappointment on social media. Many were certain Kaveh would appear alongside Alhaitham, and his absence has left players wondering when he might finally return.

Only time will tell when Kaveh will be released from his gacha prison. In the meantime, if you’re eager to be the first to pull on Clorinde and Alhaitham’s banners, mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact 4.7 countdown here, which includes release timings for all regions!

