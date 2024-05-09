5-Star and 4-Stars Revealed for Genshin Impact 4.6 Phase 2 Banners

HoYoverse has finally revealed the complete character line-up for the upcoming Phase 2 banners in Version 4.6! Joining the ex-Harbinger, Wanderer, and the mysterious owner of Bubu Pharmacy, Baizhu, are three formidable 4-star units.

With Clorinde and Sigewinne set to debut in Version 4.7, Phase 2 of Version 4.6 keeps the momentum going with the highly anticipated return of some popular characters!

4.6 Phase 2 Banners, 5-Stars and 4-Stars Revealed

While the Version 4.6 livestream confirmed Wanderer and Baizhu's rerun banners in Phase 2, the identities of their accompanying 4-star units remained shrouded in mystery. This information is especially important for free-to-play players, as Primogems are scarce, and 4-star characters can play a major role in deciding whether a banner is worth pulling for.

Thankfully, HoYoverse has put those concerns to rest by revealing the 4-star characters players can expect on these banners:

4.6 Phase 2 banners (May 14 - June 4) 5-stars Wanderer Baizhu 4-stars Beidou Faruzan Layla



Going live on May 14, both Wanderer and Baizhu’s banners will feature Beidou, Faruzan, and Layla as the rate-up 4-star units. The limited-time weapon banner will offer Tulaytullah's Remembrance and Jadefall's Splendor, the signature weapons for Wanderer and Baizhu respectively.

While players look forward to pulling for Faruzan, the ideal Anemo support for Wanderer, many lament the continued absence of the beloved Sumeru architect, Kaveh.

It's been a staggering thirteen months since Kaveh last graced a Genshin banner. His righteousness and selflessness have captured the hearts of players worldwide, making his absence all the more noticeable.

While recent leaks hint at a potential Sumeru event following the Inazuma event in Version 4.6, and speculation is rife about Kaveh's return alongside Alhaitham's rerun banner in Version 4.7, only time will tell.

In the meantime, if you’re eager to be the first to pull on Wanderer and Baizhu’s banners, mark your calendars with our 4.6 Phase 2 countdown here!

Credit: HoYoverse

Players can also look forward to two new 5-star characters, Clorinde and Sigewinne, arriving in Version 4.7, a rare occurrence especially this far into a cycle.

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? Check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing the upcoming update's release date, new content, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule!

