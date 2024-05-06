This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Genshin Impact Version 4.6 update sparked a fresh wave of enthusiasm among both seasoned and new players with the arrival of Arlecchino, one of the most-anticipated characters within the Fontaine cycle. As Clorinde and Sigewinne prepare to debut in Version 4.7, the momentum continues in Phase 2 with new events and exciting character reruns!

Version 4.6 Phase 2 is set to feature rerun banners for Wanderer, the cynical wayfaring ex-Harbinger, and Baizhu, the mysterious owner of Bubu Pharmacy. Want to add them to your roster or upgrade their Constellations? Make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Phase 2 release date countdown here!

4.6 Phase 2 Countdown

HoYoverse hasn't officially confirmed the launch date and time for Phase 2 of Version 4.6 yet. However, based on their usual patch schedule, it will arrive on Tuesday, May 14, at 6:00 PM (GMT+8) | 11:00 (BST) | 6:00 AM (ET) and run until June 4.

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.6 Phase 2:

Genshin Impact 4.6 Phase 2 COUNTDOWN 7 Days 21 Hours 47 Minutes 33 Seconds

Here’s what that entails for your timezones:

Time zone Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Phase 2 launch time on May 14 Pacific Time (PT) 3:00am Central Time (CT) 5:00am Eastern Time (ET) 6:00am British Summer Time (BST) 11:00am Central European Time (CET) 12:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 6:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00pm

4.6 Phase 2 Highlights

While Phase 1 of Version 4.6 may have set the bar high with its stunning Fontaine map expansion and Arlecchino's arrival, Phase 2 promises not to disappoint! Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.6 Phase 2:

4.6 Phase 2 Banners 5-stars : Wanderer and Baizhu 5-star weapons : Tulaytullah's Remembrance and Jadefall's Splendor

4.6 flagship event: "Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ For Life Tour De Force of Awesomeness" Return to Inazauma and help Arataki Itto prepare for his exciting musical tour, where you'll get to enjoy and earn rewards from three minigames: Xtreme Carnival Ensemble : Get into the groove of the music festival with this rhythm game, featuring tracks from Genshin Impact’s renowned soundtrack Trillion Trinket Trawl : Find and collect various items across Teyvat, like Starconches and Sango Pearls, to help spruce up and decorate the venue Meeting of Melodies : Seeking out music-lovers, listen to melodies sung by various characters, and restore missing notes

Other 4.6 Phase 2 events Windtrace: Seekers and Strategy: In this new iteration of Wondtrace, upon being captured for the first time, you'll be sent to a "surveillance zone" where you can wait out a 20-second timer or be freed by a teammate. But that’s not all! Rebels must now repair four signaling devices scattered across the map to secure victory, raising the stakes. Specially-Shaped Saurian Search : Utilise a selection of active and long-term negotiation strategies to gain an edge in battle in this combat event.



On top of that, there will also be an Overflowing Mastery event rerun that players can look forward to!

Version 4.2 brought an end to the main Fontaine storyline, so many players consider the following updates as "filler patches" until the fiery nation of Natlan arrives. HoYoverse, however, isn't letting Fontaine fizzle out – exciting plans are brewing for the remaining part of the cycle, with a wealth of quests and events to keep players engaged!

Players can also look forward to two new 5-star characters, Clorinde and Sigewinne, arriving in Version 4.7, a rare occurrence especially this far into a cycle.

Interested in learning more about Genshin Impact? Check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing the upcoming update's release date, new content, and more. On top of that, get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule!

