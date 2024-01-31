Polearm Inspired By Caduceus Leaked for Genshin Impact 4.5

Hermes' Caduceus comes to Teyvat!

As Genshin Impact dives into Version 4.4 and players eagerly anticipate this year's Lantern Rite Festival, the community finds itself abuzz with a recent leak regarding the new event weapon for Version 4.5. Many have noted the polearm’s striking resemblance to the Caduceus, the staff carried by the Messenger god Hermes in Greek Mythology.

This leak has been met with much excitement, as it suggests a deliberate effort by HoYoverse to diversify how the game's weapon types look. Many current F2P options often feel thematically repetitive, so this shift towards more distinct and inspired designs is a welcome change!

Leaked Genshin Impact 4.5 event weapon bears striking resemblance to Hermes' Caduceus

The Version 4.5 free event weapon was leaked by credible Genshin Impact leaker, homgcat, revealing a Polearm that features two snakes winding around a winged staff, mirroring the iconic staff, Caduceus.

In the seventh century, the Caduceus became associated with medicine, based on the belief that the planets and stars could be used to heal the sick. Today, the Caduceus is often used interchangeably with the Rod of Asclepius (a single snake without wings), another symbol of medicine.

This connection is further strengthened by the polearm's name, "Principles of Equilibrium", and its sub-stat, which boosts the user's HP%. The unique passive also reinforces the theme around medicine, regenerating energy whenever the equipped character heals.

Given its medical connotations, many Genshin Impact players are speculating that this leaked 4.5 event Polearm is tailor-made for Sigewinne, an upcoming character who works as the Head Nurse in the Fortress of Meropide. Others suggest it could be a perfect fit for Dahlia, a leaked character from Mondstadt rumoured to be the Deacon of the Church of Favonius.

While information regarding Dahlia remains scarce since his initial leak in early 2023, this weapon could hint at his role as a healer support character, exciting many fans who have been eagerly awaiting his arrival.

Regardless of who best wields it, the leaked polearm is making waves in the community for its unique design. It marks a potential shift towards more diverse and thematic weapons, a long-awaited change from the game's current pool of often-similar weapon designs. This design philosophy aligns with recent weapon releases like Xianyun's fan-like "Crane's Echoing Call" catalyst and Navia's axe-inspired "Verdict" claymore.

HoYoverse has yet to announce the release date for Version 4.5. However, following the usual patch update schedule, it'll likely arrive on 13 March 2024, at 3 AM GMT. Due to time zone differences, players in the United States can expect the update on 12 March at 10 PM EST.

