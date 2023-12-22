Genshin Impact 4.4: Everything you need to know

Happy Lantern Rite!

As Version 4.3 sails ahead, the 2024 Lunar New Year looms closer, bringing with it the ever-anticipated return of Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Festival in Version 4.4! This annual celebration, held in Liyue, promises a reunion with old friends, fun-filled events, abundant rewards, and the possibility of new characters joining the roster.

Exciting leaks have recently surfaced, providing a sneak peek into the characters and rewards that players can eagerly anticipate. Without delay, let's delve into what awaits us in Version 4.4!

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for Version 4.4. However, we can make an educated guess based on the current patch schedule. If there are no unprecedented delays, Version 4.4 will likely be released on 31 January 2024, coinciding with the Lunar New Year.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Following the established maintenance schedule for new updates, Version 4.4 will go live at 3 AM (GMT). Please note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 30 January, at 11 pm EDT.

The Version 4.4 Livestream is anticipated to take place on 19 January 2023!

4.4 banners

The haughty and elegant Adeptus, Cloud Retainer, is back, but with a twist! In Version 4.4, she's swapped her mountaintop abode for the bustling streets of Liyue Harbor, donned her human form, and taken the name Xianyun. Players will have the chance to obtain Xianyun in Version 4.4!

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

According to credible leaker hxg_diluc, Xianyun will make her grand debut alongside the ever-popular Xiao, fellow Adepti and guardian of Liyue, in Phase 1 of Version 4.4.

Phase 2 promises to be equally exciting, with the long-awaited return of the beloved Dendro Archon, Nahida, and the playful Lady Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine, Yae Miko.

On top of that, a new 4-star character, Gaming, whose design revolves around the traditional Lion Dance, will also make his debut in Version 4.4. His unconventional name and unique abilities have propelled his popularity in the community, and fans can't wait to witness his fiery potential on the battlefield!

To sum up, here are the leaked Version 4.3 character banners in each phase:

Phase 1 (5-stars):

Xianyun

Xiao

Phase 2 (5-stars):

Nahida

Yae Miko

Phase 1/Phase 2 (4-stars):

Gaming

4.4 map expansion introduces Chenyu Vale

In Version 4.4, a new map expansion in Liyue called Chenyu Vale will be introduced, as revealed by a recent leak shared by genshinmeow. This lush area connects Liyue with Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

The launch of Fontaine brought a variety of new environments, ranging from the pristine Court of Fontaine to the scenic mountain ranges of the Beryl region, as well as the multi-layered beauty of Belleau. Version 4.1 opened its doors to two large points of interest in Fontaine: the Fortress of Meropide, and the abandoned Fontaine Research Institute.

Version 4.2 added the Lumidouce Harbor, a port connected with an area in Liyue called Chenyu Vale, which is expected to be released in Verison 4.4 as part of the Lunar New Year patch update.

Genshin Impact 4.4: What to expect

While some may call Version 4.3 and beyond "filler patches," HoYoverse begs to differ! While we await the debut of Natlan, the land of Pyro, the remaining Fontaine updates offer a treasure trove of exciting content to keep players engaged.

In the upcoming Version 4.4, alongside the highly-anticipated Lantern Rite Festival, players can look forward to the banner debut of Xianyun and Gaming, and a new Liyue map expansion, Chenyu Vale. Leaker @Genshin_Intel has shared a tantalising glimpse of what awaits:

Xianyun (5-star) and Gaming (4-star)

Chenyu Vale

Lantern Rite ft. Fontaine delegation (free Xingqiu skin)

4★ skins for Shenhe and Ganyu

Teyvat cooking event

SamachurlEX event

Multi-round battle w/ random characters

Thoma & Sayu in TCG

4★ skin selector

4★ character selector

That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.3 update. Rest assured, we will update this article with more information as it's released, so stay tuned!

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, all this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

For more about Genshin Impact, be sure to check out our comprehensive Version 4.3 update guide, which includes banners, detailed event descriptions, and more. We've also compiled all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.3 here!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during Genshin Impact's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.4 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.3 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.