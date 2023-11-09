Genshin Impact Navia Materials Pre-Farming Guide

The Ascension and Talent materials for Navia, the strong-willed president of the revered Spina di Rosula, have been leaked! With her first Genshin Impact banner set to debut in Version 4.3, Navia’s popularity within the community continues to rise. With Navia's heroic involvement in the gripping Fontaine Archon Quest, fans were even more smitten as she revealed a determined side beneath her playful and cheeky demeanour

Among 18 new Fontaine characters, Navia stands out with her navy blue and macaron-yellow colour palette, striking tricorne, and satin ribbons, giving her an air of elegance and refinement. However, what truly sets her apart is that she is the first Geo unit to grace the game in over 500 days, heightening Genshin players' anticipation to pull for her.

For those eager to gather her Ascension and Talent Materials in preparation for Navia's debut banner, look no further. Our comprehensive Navia pre-farming guide has you covered!

Genshin Impact Navia release date

According to leaks shared by credible Genshin Impact leakers, Navia will be a formidable Ousia-aligned 5-star Geo Claymore DPS unit. You’ll get the chance to invite the Navia into your roster in Phase 1 of Version 4.3. If there are no unprecedented deals, Version 4.3 should be released on 20 December 2023.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact Navia Ascension materials

With the exception of her Trounce Domain Talent material, all of Navia’s required materials can be gathered ahead of the Version 4.3 update. There are plenty of materials that you’ll need to farm to fully ascend the president of the Spina di Rosula, so let's get right to it!

Prithiva Topaz

As is customary for the Geo units of Genshin Impact, Navia requires Prithiva Topaz crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Prithiva Topaz crystals by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Primo Geovishap and the Geo Hypostatsos. Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Geo crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

In order to fully ascend Navia, you will need to farm the following:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

Prithiva Topaz Fragments x9

Prithiva Topaz Chunks x9

Prithiva Topaz Gemstones x6

Fontemer Aberrant drops

Fontemer Aberrant are the new common enemies of Fontaine. These Fontiane marine animals are adorable, but sadly, you must defeat them and harvest their drops for Navia.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse Transoceanic Pearls dropped by Fontemer Aberrant, new water-based common enemies of Fontaine

They are commonly found underwater or near water bodies. You can find plenty of Fontemer Aberrants scattered throughout the map due to the sheer vastness of the underwater areas of Fontaine.

To reach level 90 with Navia, make sure to accrue the following:

Transoceanic Pearls x36

Transoceanic Chunks x96

Xenochromatic Crystals x129

Icewind Suite: Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius

The “Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius” drop can be claimed by defeating the Pneuma-aligned male counterpart of the “Icewind Suite” World Boss, named “Nemesis of Coppelius”. It's a yellowish-white clockwork component shaped like a wind-up key, used to power the artificed dancer.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

The Icewind Suite made its debut in the Version 4.0 Fontaine update.

In order to fully ascend Navia, you will need to acquire 46 of these “Coppelius” clockwork components.

Learn everything you need to know about this elegant World Boss duo in our Icewind Suite boss guide here, including their location, how to beat Coppelius, and the best team comps to do so.

Fontaine Local Specialty: Spring of the First Dewdrop

This blue dewdrop is the local speciality used for Navia's Ascension. Spring of the First Dewdrops are located underwater in the Morte Region, often within clams that look like huge seashells. You can use your primary attack to throw a hydro thread and make the shell open up, revealing the dewdrops inside.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse

Spring of the First Dewdrops was made harvestable in the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update.

To fully ascend Navia, you'll need to gather 168 of these blue dewdrop flowers.

Plan an efficient farming route and gather Spring of the First Dewdrops for Navia with ease using our Spring of the First Dewdrop farming guide here!

Genshin Impact Navia Talent materials

Once again, Fontemer Aberrants drops are needed to raise Navia’s Talent levels. To level Navia Talents to the max, you will need the following amount:

Transoceanic Pearls x18

Transoceanic Chunks x66

Xenochromatic Crystals x93

Pale Forgotten Glory: Equity Series

The Genshin Impact 4.0 update introduced a Talent Book Domain called the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, where players can obtain the Equity Talent Book for Navia.

click to enlarge + 6 Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Equity Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

To max Navia’s Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Equity Talent Books:

Teachings of Equity x9

Guides to Equity x63

Philosophies of Equity x114

Trounce Domain drop

Navia’s Trounce Domain Weekly boss drop remains undisclosed. We will update this article when more information is released, so stay tuned!

