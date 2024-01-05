Join in on the festivities!

As Version 4.4 approaches, the Lunar New Year draws nearer, heralding the ever-anticipated return of Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Festival! This annual celebration, hosted in the China-inspired land of Liyue, promises a reunion with old friends, introductions to vibrant new characters, fun-filled events, and bountiful rewards.

Recent exciting leaks have emerged, offering a glimpse into what players can anticipate in the fourth edition of Lantern Rite. Without further ado, let's delve into what awaits us at the Lantern Rite Festival 2024!

To align with the Lunar New Year, the Lantern Rite Festival is set to unfold alongside the Genshin Impact Version 4.4 update. HoYoverse has yet to disclose the official release date for Version 4.4. However, drawing upon the current six-week patch schedule, if there are no unprecedented delays, Version 4.4 will likely be released on 31 January 2024.

Following the established maintenance schedule for new updates, Version 4.4 will go live at 3 AM (GMT). Please note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 30 January 2024, at 11 pm EDT.

Lantern Rite events and rewards information

Following tradition, players can anticipate the Lantern Rite event to feature festive challenges deeply rooted in the rich culture of Liyue. In the previous iteration, events showcased traditional Liyue art and a combat challenge that guided players through the picturesque landscapes of Liyue. We can expect this year's events to continue in a similar vein.

One of the most exciting aspects is, undoubtedly, the rewards. As is customary, upon completing the main flagship event, players will have the opportunity to select a free 4-star character from Liyue, alongside Primogems, Mora and other goodies. The new 4-star character, Gaming, will most likely be featured in the lineup.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Genshin Impact players are in for a treat during the upcoming Lantern Rite festival, as credible leaks from Mero and HXG suggest that players will also have the unprecedented chance to claim a free 4-star skin.

It's important to note that the 4-star skin selector is expected to be part of a bundle. However, it remains uncertain whether it will be obtainable as a reward in the Lantern Rite event or if it will be featured in a separate event.

All Genshin Impact Character Outfits, excluding Diluc's, fall into the 4-star category, making them likely options in the skin selector. This includes the upcoming new skins for Ganyu and Shenhe, which will be released in Version 4.4.

Additionally, Xingqiu will receive a Lantern Rite skin in the upcoming 4.4 update, and players will be able to obtain it for free by completing the Lantern Rite event.

The release of these new outfits marks a significant milestone in Genshin Impact, as it will be the first time that two five-star characters (Ganyu and Shenhe) receive a skin simultaneously.

A vibrant celebration of the real-world Lunar New Year, Lantern Rite stands as Liyue’s most significant annual event, reuniting familiar faces for a grand feast of festivities that culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display. Get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year and witness the mesmerising sight of Liyue Harbor illuminated by an endless array of lanterns.

