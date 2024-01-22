Genshin Impact Crane’s Echoing Call Weapon Guide

Everything you need to know about Xianyun's signature weapon!

Crane's Echoing Call serves as the distinctive weapon of Xianyun, a highly anticipated five-star character known as the Cloud Retainer in the popular game Genshin Impact.

Alongside Madame Ping, Xianyun has garnered significant attention from players who have eagerly awaited their arrival. With Xianyun's introduction as a playable character in Genshin Impact, many enthusiasts are eager to delve into the specifics of her signature weapon.

To satisfy this curiosity, we present a comprehensive guide that explores the statistics, scaling, and additional details surrounding the Crane's Echoing Call in Genshin Impact.

Crane's Echoing Call can be obtained in Genshin Impact by making wishes on the Epitome Invocation banner that showcases this particular weapon. This banner will become available on 31 January 2024, running until 20 February 2024, coinciding with Xianyun's character banner.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Once the banner is active, you can set your sights on acquiring Crane's Echoing Call and proceed to make wishes on the banner. If fortune favours you, you may be fortunate enough to obtain the coveted Crane's Echoing Call!

Crane's Echoing Call stats and skill

Below are the fundamental and maximum level statistics for Crane's Echoing Call Catalyst in Genshin Impact, accompanied by information regarding its Refinement.

Stats Value Base ATK (At Level 1) 49.14 Base ATK (At Level 90) 740.58 Substat Type ATK% Base Substat (At Level 1) 3.6% Base Substat (At Level 90) 16.54%

Weapon Skill: Cloudfall Axiom

Whenever the character equipped with this ability successfully lands a Plunging Attack on an enemy, all nearby members of the party will experience a 28/41/54/67/80% boost in damage for a duration of 20 seconds. Additionally, if other party members in close proximity manage to hit opponents with Plunging Attacks, they will replenish 2.5/2.75/3/3.25/3.5 Energy to the character with this ability. This energy restoration can occur every 0.7 seconds.

click to enlarge + 2 Xianyun

Crane's Echoing Call Scaling

Below is an overview of how Crane's Echoing Call Catalyst scales as you progress with the weapon:

Level ATK Bonus ATK% 1 49.14 3.6% 20 144.91 6.36% 20+ 176.01 6.36% 40 285.93 9.27% 40+ 317.03 9.27% 50 374.42 10.72% 50+ 405.62 10.72% 60 464.39 12.18% 60+ 495.49 12.18% 70 555.39 13.63% 70+ 586.49 13.63% 80 647.52 15.08% 80+ 678.62 15.08% 90 740.58 16.54%

All Ascension materials for Crane's Echoing Call

Check out the complete list of Ascension materials for theCrane's Echoing Call Catalyst in Genshin Impact:

Ascension Level 1

Mist Veiled Lead Elixir x5

Feathery Fin x5

Divining Scroll x3

Mora x 10,000

Ascension Level 2

Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir x5

Feathery Fin x18

Divining Scroll x12

Mora x20,000

Ascension Level 3

Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir x9

Lunar Fin x9

Sealed Scroll x9

Mora x30,000

Ascension Level 4

Mist Veiled Gold Elixir x5

Lunar Fin x18

Sealed Scroll x14

Mora x45,000

Ascension Level 5

Mist Veiled Gold Elixir x9

Chasmlight Fin x14

Forbidden Curse Scroll x9

Mora x55,000

Ascension Level 6

Mist Veiled Primo Elixir x6

Chasmlight Fin x27

Forbidden Curse Scroll x18

Mora x65,000

Best characters for Crane’s Echoing Call

Here are the best characters to use with Crane's Echoing Call:

Xianyun : Xianyun's most formidable weapon in Genshin Impact is Crane's Echoing Call, which stands as her signature weapon. With its exceptional base attack and ATK% as a sub-stat, it perfectly caters to her needs. Moreover, this weapon not only enhances Xianyun's damage output but also boosts her energy regeneration, making it an ideal choice for her.

: Xianyun's most formidable weapon in Genshin Impact is Crane's Echoing Call, which stands as her signature weapon. With its exceptional base attack and ATK% as a sub-stat, it perfectly caters to her needs. Moreover, this weapon not only enhances Xianyun's damage output but also boosts her energy regeneration, making it an ideal choice for her. Sucrose : Sucrose's performance at a high level heavily relies on maximizing her Elemental Mastery. It is crucial not to underestimate her damage output, as all of her Swirls can inflict significant damage due to her impressive EM stat. Moreover, Sucrose excels at crowd-controlling enemies, generating abundant Elemental Particles, and sharing her Elemental Mastery with the entire team. With her extensive range of supportive abilities, Sucrose undoubtedly secures a top position among the best catalyst users.

: Sucrose's performance at a high level heavily relies on maximizing her Elemental Mastery. It is crucial not to underestimate her damage output, as all of her Swirls can inflict significant damage due to her impressive EM stat. Moreover, Sucrose excels at crowd-controlling enemies, generating abundant Elemental Particles, and sharing her Elemental Mastery with the entire team. With her extensive range of supportive abilities, Sucrose undoubtedly secures a top position among the best catalyst users. Mona: Mona, a support Hydro character, does not possess healing abilities. Instead, Mona's primary role is to provoke, energize, and amplify the team's damage output through her Omen, a debuff that she inflicts on enemies with her Elemental Burst. By utilizing her Burst, Mona can unleash significant damage while enabling her teammates to unleash even greater damage. This is why Mona is frequently paired with Sucrose, another character capable of enhancing the team's overall DPS. In addition to her support capabilities, Mona is also a formidable DPS character in her own right, making her one of the most powerful catalyst characters and an excellent choice for Crane's Echoing Call.

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.3 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.