All QoL Changes Coming to Genshin Impact in Version 4.4

A number of welcome changes!

As Version 4.4 approaches, the Genshin Impact community is buzzing with excitement due to the recent Developers Discussion HoYoLAB post that unveils their latest set of quality-of-life updates. Most of these updates are welcomed follow-ups from the Version 4.3 optimisations!

Version 4.4 not only marks the highly anticipated Lantern Rite Festival but also touches on the community's long-requested quality-of-life improvements. Let's delve into the specific changes that will enhance the Genshin Impact gaming experience in Version 4.4!

Fast Equip Artifacts

Starting in Version 4.4, players can choose Quick Loadout or Custom Loadout when equipping characters with their hard-earned Artifacts:

Quick Loadout : Based on active player data, the game suggests a pre-built Artifact set for your chosen character It’s important to note that when generating a loadout, it will only consider Artifacts not already equipped by other characters

: Based on active player data, the game suggests a pre-built Artifact set for your chosen character Custom Loadout : Craft the perfect build by filtering your desired Main Affix, Set Type, and even priority or secondary Minor Affixes You can choose whether or not to include Artifacts that are already equipped

: Craft the perfect build by filtering your desired Main Affix, Set Type, and even priority or secondary Minor Affixes

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

While the new Artifact Loadout system is a welcome step forward, players express a strong desire for multiple load-outs per character. This would allow for quick and easy switching between, for example, a DPS Raiden and an EM Raiden, or an HP Kokomi and an EM Kokomi. HoYoverse hasn't yet addressed this, but hopefully, it's something they'll consider in future updates!

Serenitea Pot Optimisations

Calling all Serenitea Pot enthusiasts! With the ever-growing collection of furnishings and companions, HoYoverse has decided to optimise the Serenetea Pot’s functions further. This includes:

Furnishing Categories and Filter : Say goodbye to endless scrolling! Furnishings have been neatly organised into categories based on region, style, and more The search and filter functions on both the inventory and creation screens have also been enhanced

: Say goodbye to endless scrolling! Furnishings have been neatly organised into categories based on region, style, and more

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Editing screen list : When switching between furnishing categories using the same editing mode, your position in the list will be remembered The Companion List now displays Friendship Levels! Companions who haven’t been invited to your Serenitea Pot and whose Friendship Level hasn’t reached the max yet will be displayed in descending order of Friendship Level

: When switching between furnishing categories using the same editing mode, your position in the list will be remembered Lingering Moment: The display will now prioritise characters with whom players have completed the Hangout Events and unlocked Hangout Memories, as well as Hangout Memories that players have already unlocked

Other 4.4 QoL changes

In addition to the major updates mentioned above, Version 4.4 brings several smaller but welcome improvements:

To remind players to claim their Daily Commission rewards from Katheryne, a red dot prompt will be added to the “Commissions” tab in the Adventure Handbook

The number of party compositions will be increased to 15

When trying out new characters, you can now choose to challenge the next Character Trial Stage without having to exit the current stage first

A “Borderless Mode” option has been added to PC Display Mode Settings, allowing players to overlay other windows above the game

A new "Dynamic Character Resolution" function will arrive on both PC and consoles, adjusting model precision for sharper details, especially in close-up scenes

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

While the community might have hoped for more, these QoL additions are widely welcomed, and players are optimistic that more improvements will be made in the future.

