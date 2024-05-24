All Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream Codes

The Genshin Impact Version 4.7 Special Program Livestream redemption codes are here! Introducing the new additions to the roster, Clorinde and Sigewinne, and a brand-new endgame mode, the 4.7 Livestream is a treasure trove of exciting announcements.

Genshin Livestreams are a key part of building excitement for the next version update, and the free Primogems are just the icing on the cake. Don't worry if you missed the codes during the livestream, we've compiled them all right here for you!

Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream Codes

Here are all the Primogem codes released so far in the Genshin Impact 4.7 Livestream:

US2VLGSXCAT9: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 6A2ULZTFVBCV: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 BS3DLYAFVAUH: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

Rest assured, we'll update this section when the codes are revealed, so stay tuned! Be sure to redeem these codes before they expire in 24 hours, on May 25, 2024.

Increase your Primogem savings for the upcoming Fontaine cycle characters by using our Genshin Impact codes guide here, where we have compiled all the current working Primogem codes for May 2024.

Credit: HoYoverse

How to Redeem Genshin Impact Codes?

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact official code redeem page

To redeem Genshin Impact codes, you must be at least Adventure Rank 10. Once you've reached that milestone, all you have to do is follow these steps with your codes in hand:

Head over to the Genshin Impact code redemption page Log in to your Genshin Impact account Under “Redeem Code”, select your server Enter your character nickname Type or paste the redemption code in the final box Click "Redeem" Collect your redeemed rewards from your in-game mailbox.

It's important to note that the Livestream codes can only be used once per account!

IN-GAME: Redeeming codes In-Game is a breeze

For those who prefer the redeem codes in-game, simply:

Open the Paimon Menu Navigate to Settings -> Account -> Redeem Code Enter the code and confirm

Your rewards will be waiting in your in-game mailbox.

For a rundown of what you can expect in the upcoming 4.7 update, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new map expansions, and more.

