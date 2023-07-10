Genshin Impact Codes (July 2023)

Everyone loves freebies and to get some you need these Genshin Impact codes! The open-world action RPG has gone from strength to strength since its release in September 2020. The game's ecosystem revolves heavily around in-game currencies and materials, where valuable resources like Primogems, Hero’s Wit, Adventurer’s Experience, Mora, and other materials are used to strengthen your favourite characters.

To keep their playerbase engaged, HoYoverse periodically gifts these precious materials through Genshin redemption codes, often to celebrate milestones, or in conjunction with events, including the highly-anticipated version Livestreams.

Oftentimes, these codes expire without prior notice, so it's important to redeem all active codes as soon as possible. We have compiled a list of all the Genshin Impact redemption codes available in July 2023, along with a brief guide on how to redeem them!

Genshin Impact codes

Here are all the current working and available codes in Genshin Impact as of July 2023:

NS92PG6DB52M : Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5

: Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5 WTQ2E83WS869 : Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5

: Primogems x60, Adventurer's Experience x5 GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50, Hero's Wit x3

If the code "GENSHINGIFT" doesn't work for you, don't fret! While it is one of the oldest codes and is believed to be redeemable only once, some players have reported that this code works periodically. You can try again when the next update launches for a chance to redeem it successfully.

3.8 Livestream codes

One of the most prominent methods HoYoverse gives out redeem codes is through their Version Livestreams, which usually take place two weeks before the release of each update. It is no surprise that the Livestream Primogem codes are one of the highly sought-after segments of the Special Programme broadcasts. Up to this point, each Livestream has offered three redemption codes.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.8 "Secret Summer Paradise"

Here are the three Primogem codes released in the 3.8 Livestream:

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 : Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 2SR3PY7CA52V : Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5

: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 6A836GNUA52Z: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

It’s important to note that Livestream codes expire 24 hours after the broadcast. Therefore, the 3.8 codes mentioned above have expired. However, we encourage you to stay tuned as we will be updating this guide with the upcoming Version 4.0 Livestream codes in real-time.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes?

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact code redemption page

In order to be eligible for Genshin Impact's redemption codes, you must be at least Adventure Rank 10. Once you reach Adventure Rank 10, all you have to do is follow these steps with your codes in hand:

Visit the official Genshin Impact code redemption page

Next, log in to your Genshin Impact account

Under “Redeem Code”, select your server

After that, enter your character nickname

In the final box, type or paste the redemption code

Click on the "Redeem" button

Finally, collect your redeemed item(s) in your in-game mailbox

It's important to remember that nearly all redemption codes can only be used once per account. This means that you can only reuse a code if you create another Genshin account and start a new playthrough.

Genshin Impact's 3.8 update, "Secret Summer Paradise", is now in full swing! Along with a hefty amount of Primogems, players can now obtain the highly-coveted Kaeya skin, "Sailwind Shadow". However, acquiring this skin requires a total of 150 "Joyeux Vouchers”. These vouchers are scattered all around the limited-time region of Veruliyam Mirage. To help you with your Kaeya skin funds, we have prepared a guide that provides the locations of all 20 Joyeux Voucher boxes!

As Genshin Impact's Sumeru arc reaches its grand conclusion, the nation of Hydro, Fontaine, looms on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!