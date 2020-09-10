FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Full Backs (RB & LB) – Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Carvajal & more

The full back position has become more influential in recent years and it looks like EA has recognised that!

EA has officially released the top 100 ratings for FIFA 21!

Over recent years, the full back position has become more and more influential, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold demonstrating just how deadly an advanced right back can be.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best full backs (right and left backs) in EA’s upcoming game!

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 87)

This guy epitomises the modern full back, so it’s no surprise to see Trent Alexander-Arnold come out on top.

After another incredible season for Liverpool, the young Englishman has seen his overall rating boost from 83 in FIFA 20 to a whopping 87 overall in FIFA 21 – well deserved!

Andrew Robertson (OVR 87)

Similarly, Alexander-Arnold’s partner-in-crime has also been granted a boost to 87 overall.

This comes as no surprise after the dominant display the Liverpool pair put on last season.

Dani Carvajal (OVR 86)

Dani Carvajal added yet another La Liga trophy to his list of accolades last season, so it’s no surprise to see his overall rating boost by one point to 86.

He may not be the fastest right back around, but he can still do a job in your back four!

Jordi Alba (OVR 86)

As Carvajal’s rating goes up, Barca left back, Jordi Alba’s rating comes down to 86 overall.

Alba’s new rating puts him on par with his fellow countryman, but Alba is the far faster of the two, with a pace rating of 88!

Kyle Walker (OVR 85)

The English right back might be getting a little older, but he shows no signs of slowing down (quite literally!)

Kyle Walker’s 92 pace and 82 physicality help bring his overall to a solid 85 in FIFA 21.

Ricardo Pereira (OVR 85)

Leicester right back, Ricardo Pereira, looks to be missing out on the start of the Premier League season with injury (one for you Fantasy Premier League players…).

However, the Portuguese defender has still been granted a massive boost to his FIFA rating in the upcoming game, bringing his overall to 85!

Alex Sandro (OVR 85)

Piemonte Calcio are back for a second year running in FIFA 21 and after Juventus won the Serie A last season, Brazilian left back Alex Sandro retains his 85 overall rating.

Sandro comes in with solid stats across the board with pace, dribbling, defending and physicality all rated 80 or above.

Lucas Digne (OVR 84)

A rising talent at Everton, Lucas Digne’s FIFA 21 rating comes in one point higher than last year at 84 overall.

With 80 rated passing and 79 rated dribbling, the Frenchman is handy going forward as well as in defence.

Alex Telles (OVR 84)

Porto’s Brazilian left back, Alex Telles, comes highly rated and is linked with moves to the likes of Man United and Wolves.

Telles’ 84 overall is made up of 85 pace, 83 passing and 80 rated dribbling.

Nicolas Tagliafico (OVR 84)

Nicolas Tagliafico is the last name on our list, as he sees his overall rating improve by two points to 84.

The Argentinian left back will provide you with solid defensive cover at the back, utilising his 82 rated pace and defence alike.

To check out more official FIFA 21 ratings, head here.