FIFA 21 – Best Rated Bundesliga Players – Robert Lewandowski, Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland & more

There is some serious young talent in the German top flight. Here’s the best of the best in FIFA 21!

The FIFA 21 ratings are here!

The Bundesliga is home to the current European champions, as well as some of the hottest young talent in world football.

Here is the top-rated Bundesliga side that will be available in FIFA 21.

GK – Manuel Neuer (89 OVR)

For yet another season, the top-rated Bundesliga goalkeeper is Manuel Neuer.

The 34-year-old was a key component for Bayern en-route to their sixth Champions League final last season, showing that whilst he is aging, he is still one of Europe’s elite stoppers!

CB – Mats Hummels (OVR 86)

He may have seen his rating drop from the start of FIFA 20, but Mats Hummels is the top-rated Bundesliga CB in FIFA 21.

He won’t be the quickest CB in the game, but his defending and physicality should make up for that!

CB – Niklas Sule (OVR 84)

Niklas Sule remains one of the top dogs when it comes to Bundesliga defenders, but similarly to Hummels, Sule has seen a slight downgrade to his rating.

As an 84 OVR, Sule will be a solid option for any Bundesliga side, and he should come in slightly cheaper too.

CB – David Alaba (OVR 84)

He was deployed at CB in a couple of EA promos in FIFA 20 and now David Alaba is officially a CB in FIFA 21!

Given his pace, the Austrian is likely to be one of the more expensive options, but we reckon he’ll be a worthy investment!

CDM – Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

He’s undoubtedly one of the best holding midfielders in the world and he is the best Bundesliga CDM in FIFA 21.

Kimmich has seen a +2 to his OVR from FIFA 20 whilst he has also seen his base position change from RB to CDM.

RM – Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

Whether or not he will be a Dortmund player come FIFA 21 remains to be seen, but what is certain is that Sancho will be receiving a big upgrade!

The young Englishman has seen his rating rise from an 84 OVR to an 87 OVR after another stellar season for Dortmund.

LM – Serge Gnabry (OVR 85)

Last season saw many young wingers hit the headlines, none more so than Serge Gnabry.

The ex Arsenal man scored some invaluable goals for Bayern en-route to the Champions League title and is fully deserving of an upgrade to his OVR ahead of FIFA 21.

CAM – Marco Reus (OVR 85)

No matter who you are, you can’t help but feel sorry for Marco Reus.

Injuries have plagued his career to date but, as an 85 OVR, it’s clear EA still think the German CAM has plenty to give. Fingers crossed!

CAM – Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

He’s been in and around the 86 mark for years, and Thomas Muller remains one of the top-rated attackers in the Bundesliga in FIFA 21.

He may not have any standout ratings, but he’ll be another one to watch for sure.

ST – Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 84)

There was no doubt that Haaland would get an upgrade in FIFA 21, the question was, how big?

Well the answer is pretty big. An 84 OVR will be where he starts the game, who knows where he will end it!

ST – Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

It was no contest really. The top-rated player in the Bundesliga in FIFA 21 is Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich talisman scored 34 goals in 31 games in the Bundesliga last season, whilst he also finished top scorer in the Champions League, netting 15 times.

