FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Strikers – Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Mbappe & more
If you’re looking to run up the score in this year’s FIFA, look no further than these top tier strikers.
EA have just come through massively revealing all of the FIFA 21 ratings as we approach launch.
Here are the best FIFA 21 strikers.
Cristiano Ronaldo – 92 OVR
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the game this year on FIFA 21 ratings as the best striker.
Ronaldo has the highest Shooting in the game at 93 with 95 Finishing, 95 Positioning, 94 Long Shots, 93 Shot Power and plenty more.
Ronaldo also has quite a motor with 91 Sprint Speed and 87 Acceleration.
The legend continues his reign in FIFA 21, and with 5-star Skill Moves will terrorize defenses all year.
Robert Lewandowski – 91 OVR
Robert Lewandowski is a dangerous striker with capability to find the back of the net in any situation.
Lewandowski may not have the highest pace, but his shooting ability is top notch with 94 Finishing, 94 Positioning, and 89 Shot Power.
The Polish veteran may be outpaced in FIFA 21, but you’ll have to keep an eye on him, or he’ll turn the tides of a game quick.
Kylian Mbappe – 90 OVR
Kylian Mbappe is football’s next superstar, and at just 22-years old has secured the FIFA 21 cover.
Mbappe has an absolutely relentless 96 Pace which is the highest in FIFA 21, allowing him to wear down defenses and find goals. This includes 96 Acceleration, 96 Sprint Speed, and 92 Agility.
Mbappe also has the highest dribbling of FIFA 21 strikers at 91, which includes 92 Dribbling and 90 Ball Control, and 5-star Skill Moves as well.
The French prodigy is one of the most dangerous offensive threats in FIFA 21, and you might need a lineup change or two to keep up with his pace of attack.
Sergio Aguero – 89 OVR
Sergio Agüero is a dangerous striker with fantastic finishing ability and ball control fans have come to expect from Argentinian legends.
Aguero has a whopping 94 Finishing and 94 Positioning, complemented by his 89 Ball Control and 88 Dribbling.
Harry Kane – 88 OVR
Harry Kane is one of England’s finest, and can find the back of the net as well as anyone.
In FIFA 21 Kane has 94 Finishing, 93 Positioning, and 91 Shot Power.
This puts him right up with some of the most elite scorers in football history.
Ciro Immobile – 87 OVR
Ciro Immobile is one of the best goal scorers in Italian football today, and lands quite highly in FIFA 21 ratings.
Immobile brings 93 Finishing, 93 Positioning, and 88 Penalties to the table.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 87 OVR
Gabonese superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a massively understated goal-scoring threat as one FIFA 21’s best strikers.
While Aubameyang has great shooting skills with 93 Positioning and 91 Finishing, it’s really his pace that’s the killer.
Aubameyang brings a whopping 94 Sprint Speed and 91 Acceleration to blast past far back defenders.
Luis Suarez – 87 OVR
Luis Suarez is a name football fans know well with quite a legacy behind him.
In FIFA 21, Suarez brings some elite shooting skills to the table and decent all-around game with dribbling and passing.
This includes 92 Finishing, 91 Positioning, 90 Volleys, and 89 Shot Power.
Antoine Griezmann – 87 OVR
Antoine Griezmann brings a very well-rounded game as one of FIFA 21’s best strikers.
While Griezmann may lack the shooting prowess of many other FIFA 21 strikers on this list, he makes up for it with great all-around skills across passing, dribbling, and pace as well.
This results in a unique skillset for Griezmann, with 91 Agility, 89 Positioning, 89 Ball Control, 88 Finishing, 87 Dribbling, and 84 Short Passing.
Jamie Vardy – 86 OVR
To round out our top 10 strikers in FIFA 21, we have another Englishman, Jamie Vardy.
Jamie Vardy is another pace-heavy striker with ability to wear down defenses before snatching a goal.
Vardy brings 92 Finishing, 92 Positioning, and 90 Acceleration which help him break defenses over his time on the pitch.