FIFA 21 Ratings: La Liga Predictions – Messi, Benzema & more

Lionel Messi leads the way, but who else will be one La Liga’s top players on FIFA 21?

La Liga will resume next week with just two points separating Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the table.

As the release of FIFA 21 creeps ever closer, who will be La Liga’s biggest stars when the next gen consoles are released?

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – 94)

The man is simply incredible.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi leads both the goals and assists charts in La Liga this season with a total of 31 goal involvements in just 22 games. Ridiculous.

Jan Oblak (OVR 91 – 91)

Jan Oblak is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

Oblak’s consistency make him one of Atletico Madrid’s most prized assets and he has kept 11 clean sheets so far this season.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 90 – 90)

Just eight clean sheets this season do not do Marc-Andre ter Stegen justice.

Barcelona’s defence has struggled at times this season, although top of the league they can only boast the sixth best defensive record.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 88 – 89)

Giant Belgian stopper Thibaut Courtois leads the race for the La Liga Golden Glove.

Courtois has kept a clean sheet in exactly half of his 24 appearances as Real Madrid look set to take the title race down to the wire.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 89 – 89)

Like a fine wine, Sergio Busquets appears to get better with age.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings Predictions

Barcelona won just one of the four games Busquets did not feature in this season, highlighting his importance to the Spanish champions.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 89 – 89)

A future FIFA icon no doubt about it.

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has been one of the best defenders of the last decade. Ramos has bagged five goals this season as well as helping Madrid boast the best defensive record in La Liga.

Luka Modric (OVR 90 – 89)

Croatian maestro Luka Modric is a classy operator in midfield.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Bundesliga Ratings Predictions

One of the best players on FIFA for the past few seasons, the 34 year old could start to see some attributes decline, although he will still be one of La Liga’s best.

Karim Benzema (OVR 87 – 88)

Karim Benzema does not always get the credit he deserves.

Real Madrid’s number nine is second only to Messi in the race for the Golden Boot as his goal output has increased since the departure of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Luis Suarez (OVR 89 – 88)

Injury has curtailed Luis Suarez’s season, but his stats are still impressive!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Premier League Ratings Predictions

The Barcelona forward has 11 goals and seven assists in his 18 appearances in La Liga, although his age and injuries could see his physical attributes drop on FIFA 21.

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 – 88)

Belgian star Eden Hazard has had a year to forget in Madrid.

The ex-Chelsea winger has been plagued by injuries and managed just ten league appearances, rarely playing a full 90 minutes.

READ MORE: Who will be the best player on FIFA 21?