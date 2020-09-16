FIFA 21 Ratings: Strongest Players – Akinfenwa, Koulibaly, Kondogbia & more

There is only one man who takes the crown in this category, but who are the chasing pack on the new game?

Whether it’s a target man striker, bulldozing midfielder or powerhouse defender, strength is a valuable asset in any team.

Keep reading to find out the strongest players on FIFA 21.

Adebayo Akinfenwa (OVR 65)

Football’s strongest man!

Adebayo Akinfenwa helped Wycombe into the Championship last season and has retained his whopping 97 Strength on FIFA 21.

Daryl Dike (OVR 61)

Could Daryl Dike be Akinfenwa’s successor?

Dike already has three goals in his rookie season in the MLS. Watch out for the 20-year-old though as he boasts 96 Strength on FIFA 21.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85)

Pace, strength and finishing, Romelu Lukaku has it all.

After a terrific first season in Serie A, it was a surprise to see his rating drop ahead of FIFA 21. Nevertheless, Lukaku’s 95 Strength will make him a handful for any defender.

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88)

Serie A’s best defender, Kalidou Koulibaly is more than a match for anyone!

With 94 Strength on FIFA 21, Koulibaly will easily out-muscle his opponent and be a very difficult man to dribble past.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (OVR 79)

The only midfielder on this list. Geoffrey Kondogbia dominates the middle of the pitch with his size and power.

The Valencia midfielder possesses 94 Strength on FIFA 21 which ranks him right up there among the strongest players on the game.

Top 20 Strongest Players

Adebayo Akinfenwa – 97 Strength

Daryl Dike – 96 Strength

Romelu Lukaku – 95 Strength

Armando Mendez – 95 Strength

Aleksander Vukotic – 95 Strength

Kalidou Koulibaly – 94 Strength

Sebastian Coates – 94 Strength

Geoffrey Kondogbia – 94 Strength

Pape Abou Cisse – 94 Strength

Ariel Nahuelpan – 94 Strength

Obbi Oulare – 94 Strength

Felipe Carvalho – 94 Strength

Florian Ballas – 94 Strength

Tomas Petrasek – 94 Strength

Stefan Maierhofer – 94 Strength

Niklas Sule – 93 Strength

Willy Boly – 93 Strength

Mateo Pavlovic – 93 Strength

Abdoulaye Seck – 93 Strength

Issa Marega – 93 Strength

