[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Strongest Players – Akinfenwa, Koulibaly, Kondogbia & more

There is only one man who takes the crown in this category, but who are the chasing pack on the new game?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 16, 2020
romelu lukaku fifa 21 strongest players

Whether it’s a target man striker, bulldozing midfielder or powerhouse defender, strength is a valuable asset in any team.

Keep reading to find out the strongest players on FIFA 21.

Contents hide
1 Adebayo Akinfenwa (OVR 65)
2 Daryl Dike (OVR 61)
3 Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85)
4 Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88)
5 Geoffrey Kondogbia (OVR 79)
6 Top 20 Strongest Players

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Adebayo Akinfenwa (OVR 65)

adebayo akinfenwa fifa 21

Football’s strongest man!

Adebayo Akinfenwa helped Wycombe into the Championship last season and has retained his whopping 97 Strength on FIFA 21.

Daryl Dike (OVR 61)

daryl dike fifa 21

Could Daryl Dike be Akinfenwa’s successor?

Dike already has three goals in his rookie season in the MLS. Watch out for the 20-year-old though as he boasts 96 Strength on FIFA 21.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 85)

romelu lukaku fifa 21

Pace, strength and finishing, Romelu Lukaku has it all.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Fastest Players

After a terrific first season in Serie A, it was a surprise to see his rating drop ahead of FIFA 21. Nevertheless, Lukaku’s 95 Strength will make him a handful for any defender.

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88)

Koulibaly 1

Serie A’s best defender, Kalidou Koulibaly is more than a match for anyone!

With 94 Strength on FIFA 21, Koulibaly will easily out-muscle his opponent and be a very difficult man to dribble past.

Geoffrey Kondogbia (OVR 79)

geoffrey kondogbia fifa 21

The only midfielder on this list. Geoffrey Kondogbia dominates the middle of the pitch with his size and power.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five-Star Skillers

The Valencia midfielder possesses 94 Strength on FIFA 21 which ranks him right up there among the strongest players on the game.

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Top 20 Strongest Players

  • Adebayo Akinfenwa – 97 Strength
  • Daryl Dike – 96 Strength
  • Romelu Lukaku – 95 Strength
  • Armando Mendez – 95 Strength
  • Aleksander Vukotic – 95 Strength
  • Kalidou Koulibaly – 94 Strength
  • Sebastian Coates – 94 Strength
  • Geoffrey Kondogbia – 94 Strength
  • Pape Abou Cisse – 94 Strength
  • Ariel Nahuelpan – 94 Strength
  • Obbi Oulare – 94 Strength
  • Felipe Carvalho – 94 Strength
  • Florian Ballas – 94 Strength
  • Tomas Petrasek – 94 Strength
  • Stefan Maierhofer – 94 Strength
  • Niklas Sule – 93 Strength
  • Willy Boly – 93 Strength
  • Mateo Pavlovic – 93 Strength
  • Abdoulaye Seck – 93 Strength
  • Issa Marega – 93 Strength

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Under-21 XI

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon