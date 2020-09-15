FIFA 21 Ratings: Fastest Players – Mbappe, Traore, Davies & more

The big reveal, but who are the speed merchants set to terrorise defences on next seasons game?

Pace is always crucial on any FIFA game so let’s get to it, who are the fastest players on FIFA 21?

Check out the quickest players on the new game below.

Adama Traore (OVR 79)

Almost impossible to stop on FIFA 20, and it looks to be the same for FIFA 21!

With a massive 96 Pace stat, Wolves flyer Adama Traore is the fastest player on the game.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81)

Canadian phenomenon Alphonso Davies burst onto the scene with some scintiliating displays in the Champions League.

The Bayern left back will no doubt cause defender’s problems once more with 96 Pace.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

Strikers like Kylian Mbappe are a defender’s worst nightmare.

The Frenchman is lightning quick with 96 Pace and has the finishing to match!

Dan James (OVR 77)

The fastest player at Manchester United, which is saying something!

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Although Dan James may not get much game time with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood ahead of him, he still boasts 95 Pace on FIFA 21.

Vinicius Jr (OVR 80)

Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr possesses blistering speed to couple with his dazzling tricks.

With 95 Pace, the Real Madrid star will be popular once more on FIFA 21.

Gelson Martins (OVR 80)

Another winger set to cause full backs all kinds of problems on FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five-Star Skillers

Monaco ace Gelson Martins’ 94 Pace will certainly prove popular, especially among the FUT community.

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 83)

An excellent signing by Inter Milan.

Having shone at Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan moved quickly to sign Achraf Hakimi who boasts 94 Pace on FIFA 21.

Sadio Mane (OVR 90)

We all know how fast Sadio Mane is.

The Liverpool winger breezes past Premier League defenders and will do the same on FIFA 21 with his 94 Pace.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Under-21 XI