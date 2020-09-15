[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Fastest Players – Mbappe, Traore, Davies & more

The big reveal, but who are the speed merchants set to terrorise defences on next seasons game?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 15, 2020
fifa 21 fastest players adama

Pace is always crucial on any FIFA game so let’s get to it, who are the fastest players on FIFA 21?

Check out the quickest players on the new game below.

Contents hide
1 Adama Traore (OVR 79)
2 Alphonso Davies (OVR 81)
3 Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)
4 Dan James (OVR 77)
5 Vinicius Jr (OVR 80)
6 Gelson Martins (OVR 80)
7 Achraf Hakimi (OVR 83)
8 Sadio Mane (OVR 90)

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Adama Traore (OVR 79)

Adama Traoré

Almost impossible to stop on FIFA 20, and it looks to be the same for FIFA 21!

With a massive 96 Pace stat, Wolves flyer Adama Traore is the fastest player on the game.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81)

FIFA 21 Alphonso Davies rating

Canadian phenomenon Alphonso Davies burst onto the scene with some scintiliating displays in the Champions League.

The Bayern left back will no doubt cause defender’s problems once more with 96 Pace.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

FIFA 21 Kylian Mbappe 379x500 1

Strikers like Kylian Mbappe are a defender’s worst nightmare.

The Frenchman is lightning quick with 96 Pace and has the finishing to match!

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Dan James (OVR 77)

James

The fastest player at Manchester United, which is saying something!

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Although Dan James may not get much game time with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood ahead of him, he still boasts 95 Pace on FIFA 21.

Vinicius Jr (OVR 80)

Vinícius Júnior

Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr possesses blistering speed to couple with his dazzling tricks.

With 95 Pace, the Real Madrid star will be popular once more on FIFA 21.

PRE ORDER FIFA 21

Gelson Martins (OVR 80)

Gelson Martins

Another winger set to cause full backs all kinds of problems on FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five-Star Skillers

Monaco ace Gelson Martins’ 94 Pace will certainly prove popular, especially among the FUT community.

Achraf Hakimi (OVR 83)

Hakimi

An excellent signing by Inter Milan.

Having shone at Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan moved quickly to sign Achraf Hakimi who boasts 94 Pace on FIFA 21.

Sadio Mane (OVR 90)

Sadio Mane FIFA 21 1

We all know how fast Sadio Mane is.

The Liverpool winger breezes past Premier League defenders and will do the same on FIFA 21 with his 94 Pace.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Under-21 XI

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon