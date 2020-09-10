FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Premier League Players – Kevin De Bruyne, Virgil Van Dijk, Bruno Fernandes & more

It’s one of the hottest leagues in the world, and it’s home to some of the top-rated players on FIFA 21!

It’s that time of year again. The official FIFA 21 ratings are finally here!

The Premier League is home to some of the biggest names in world football and here is the highest-rated PL starting eleven available in FIFA 21

GK – Allison Becker (OVR 90)

In goal is Liverpool and Brazil number one, Allison Becker.

The 27-year-old has had an incredible career at Liverpool to date and, despite missing out on the Golden Gloves to Manchester City’s Ederson, he will start FIFA 21 as the top-rated Premier League stopper!

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 87)

Talk about an upgrade!

The Liverpool right-back has seen his rating jump from an 83 OVR at the beginning of FIFA 20 to an 87 OVR in FIFA 21. A worthy upgrade for the young Englishman.

CB – Virgil Van Dijk (OVR 90)

The Liverpool defensive domination continues!

Virgil Van Dijk has established himself as one of, if not the best CB in the world since moving to Liverpool at the beginning of 2018. A second successive year as the best Premier League defender is definitely deserved.

CB – Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87)

Despite an injury hit 2019/20 campaign, Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte remains one of the Premier League’s top-rated defenders in FIFA 21.

An 87 OVR for the second year seems fair. If he can stay fit, then we could well see that rating increase throughout the FIFA year.

LB – Andy Robertson (OVR 87)

Taking up the left-back spot is yet another Liverpool man, Scotland international Andy Robertson.

Robertson formed a pretty unstoppable full-back pairing with Trent as Liverpool cruised to the Premier League title, therefore it should come as no surprise to see the Scotsman receive yet another upgrade.

CDM – N’Golo Kante (88 OVR)

He’s been a go-to man in the CDM role for many a FIFA now, and FIFA 21 will be no different!

Kante has seen his rating drop slightly from the beginning of FIFA 20, but as an 88 OVR, he’ll still be a formidable member of any side in FIFA 21.

CAM – Bruno Fernandes (OVR 87)

He’s not been in Manchester long, but boy has Bruno made an impression!

The Portguese midfielder signed for Manchester United back in January and his creative spark helped his side back into the Champions League at the first time of asking. A worthy upgrade to an 87 OVR.

CAM – Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

The top-rated Premier League player in FIFA 21 is Kevin De Bruyne!

The recently crowned Player of the Year comes into the new year on the back of his best ever season on a personal level. A 91 OVR is fully warranted for the Belgian maestro.

RW – Mohammed Salah (OVR 90)

The first name in the Premier League front three is Liverpool’s Mo Salah.

He begins the game as a 90 OVR for a second successive year and is sure to be a favourite for many of those top-tier PL sides in FIFA 21.

LW – Sadio Mane (OVR 90)

Joining Mo Salah in that front three is his Liverpool counterpart Sadio Mane.

Mane has seen a +2 to his overall from the start of FIFA 20 and, having fired in goals for fun in his last campaign, he definitely deserves his place in the 90 club!

ST – Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

The man leading the line in the top-rated PL squad of FIFA 21 is Manchester City’s all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Aguero.

We didn’t see much of Aguero in the latter stages of the 19/20 campaign due to injury, but we all know his capabilities in front of goal. He will be banging them in for fun in FIFA 21!

