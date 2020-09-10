[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Top Centre Backs (CB) – Van Dijk, Ramos, Koulibaly & more

Every team needs a platform to build from. These defenders are the rocks your team can rely on.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Sep 10, 2020
fifa 21 ratings best centre backs

The FIFA 21 ratings have been released!

The bedrock of every team is its centre backs. Who are the best in FIFA 21?

Contents hide
1 Virgil Van Dijk – 90 OVR
2 Sergio Ramos – 89 OVR
3 Kalidou Koulibaly – 88 OVR
4 Aymeric Laporte – 87 OVR
5 Giorgio Chiellini – 87 OVR
6 Gerard Pique – 86 OVR
7 Mats Hummels – 86 OVR

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Virgil Van Dijk – 90 OVR

Virgil Van Dijk FIFA 21

Team: Liverpool

Nation: Holland

Of course Van Dijk is the best centre back in FIFA 21.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: MASSIVE Deal Gets You £15 Cashback When You Pre-Order FIFA 21

The Liverpool man gets a 90 OVR that comes with 93 marking, 93 standing tackle, 92 strength, and 90 jumping. In other words, he’s a beast.

Sergio Ramos – 89 OVR

Ramos 1

Team: Real Madrid

Nation: Spain

It’s another big rating for the Real Madrid captain.

Sergio Ramos has won it all during his career, but he is still a great centre back, with 93 jumping, 90 sliding tackle, 88 standing tackle, and 88 interceptions. Of course, he also great at set pieces with 92 heading accuracy, 92 reactions, and 65 finishing.

Kalidou Koulibaly – 88 OVR

Koulibaly 1

Team: Napoli

Nation: Senegal

The Napoli centre back could be heading for a new team before the transfer window slams shut, but right now the Italian side get the benefit of his talents.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team – Everything you need to know

He comes with 77 sprint speed and a stellar 94 strength. He’s also got 91 marking, 89 standing tackle and 87 sliding tackle.

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Aymeric Laporte – 87 OVR

Laporte 1

Team: Manchester City

Nation: France

Man City’s centre back is next up. Laporte lacks a little compared to the others, but does have a few tricks up his sleeve.

He’s got 89 marking, 89 standing tackle, 88 sliding tackle, and 87 interceptions. He’s also got 82 short passing and 80 long passing, allowing him to get involved in build-up play.

Giorgio Chiellini – 87 OVR

Chiellini 1

Team: Piemonte Calcio

Nation: Italy

Chiellini may be 36 but he is still a force at the back. The veteran defender has 94 marking along with 90 standing tackle, 88 sliding tackle, and 87 strength. His 60 acceleration will leave him vulnerable though.

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Gerard Pique – 86 OVR

Piqué

Team: Barcelona

Nation: Spain

Gerard Pique is next up. The Barcelona man is another veteran at 33 years old, and is even slower than Chiellini with just 64 sprint speed and 48 acceleration.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Early Access & EA Play

He is still a stellar defender though, with 88 marking, 87 strength, 87 interceptions, and 86 standing tackle.

Mats Hummels – 86 OVR

Hummels

Team: Borussia Dortmund

Nation: Germany

Last on our list is the German Mats Hummels. With his high-high work rate he is something of a rarity at centre back.

Hummels has 90 marking, 88 standing tackle, and 86 sliding tackle. He’s also got 91 interceptions and 86 long passing, making him a quality option.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – New ICONs confirmed!

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon