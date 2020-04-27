FIFA 20: Premier League TOTS So Far COUNTDOWN – Release date, player predictions, card design, news & more

One of the most anticipated squads of the promo is on the way and here’s what to expect.

EA kicked off the Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo with the Community and EFL squads last week!

Although it’s not confirmed, the Premier League TOTSSF is expected to arrive on Friday, 1 May 2020.

Keep reading to find out why and what to new FUT content to expect.

If the TOTSSF follows the same schedule as the Team of the Season on FIFA 19, then we expect the Premier League TOTSSF to arrive at 6pm BST / 1pm ET on Friday, 1 May 2020.

According to fifauteam.com we can expect the Saudi Professional League TOTSSF to arrive at the same time.

Premier League TOTSSF Predictions

Take a look at which Premier League players we will feature in the promo below.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 – TOTS 96)



Trent Alexander-Arnold has to be England’s number one right back now. Still just 21, TAA registered 12 Premier League assists this season. Sometimes questioned defensively, he has played every game this season for the league’s best defence.

Alexander-Arnold’s terrific season could earn him a 96 OVR TOTS card. The Liverpool defender costs 5,800 coins on PS4 and 7,200 on Xbox One, while his variety of special cards can cost from 30,000 up to 1 million coins!

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – TOTS 99)



In a difficult season for Man City, Kevin De Bruyne showed his quality with a league-high 17 assists in just 26 matches. Add the eight goals he scored to that and he boasts the highest goal involvements across the league. Unfortunately, KDB looks unlikely to break the assists record this season…

KDB’s superb form this season could see him receive an outrageous 99 OVR TOTS card. The Belgian star already costs over 2,000,000 coins for his TOTY card, while his basic card isn’t cheap at around 110,000.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 – TOTS 95)



Former Dortmund superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 17 goals this season make up nearly half of Arsenal’s total of 40. The Gunners have shown signs of a revival under Mikel Arteta but it is vital they keep hold of Aubameyang for next season if they are to improve.

Arsenal’s pacey forward costs 60,000 coins on the transfer market, with his various special cards ranging from 200,000 to 800,000 coins. A TOTS card will certainly be the best of the lot and could be rated 95 OVR.

To see more of our predictions, you can find our full Premier League TOTSSF predictions here.

New Loading Screen

The latest FIFA Ultimate Team loading screen has confirmed the teams arriving as part of the TOTSSF promo!

THE FULL LINEUP: 16 Teams have been confirmed for the TOTSSF promo

They are as follows:

EA Tweeted out what the cards will look like on Sunday, 19 April.

GOING GOLD – A gold patch has appeared on the TOTSSF card

It’s a clean new look, and we now can’t wait to see what all the players will look like on the design.

