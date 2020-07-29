FIFA 20: Pre-Season Promo COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Card Predictions, SBCs Loading Screen Clues, FIFA 21 hints, news & more

EA has announced what looks to be the final promo of the current game, so here’s what to expect.

FIFA 20’s all-new Pre-Season promo is arriving very soon!

Keep reading to found out when to the new promo will drop and what we think it might include.

The Pre-Season promo will be arriving on Wednesday, 29 July at 6pm BST / 1pm ET.

This could mean that TOTW 43 has been cancelled.

Loading Screen

The Pre-Season Promo loading screen has already dropped in Ultimate Team and it gives away a few clues.

LOOKS FAMILIAR: The Pre-Season promo looks similar to the FIFA 21 Cover Art

The standout feature is the TOTSSF and TOTY cards that are displayed, suggesting that we could see a mixture of returning and new FUT cards with the new promo.

However, many eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the promo’s artwork bears a resemblance with the new FIFA 21 cover art.

Could this mean that the Pre-Season promo will feature rewards for FIFA 21, as well as FIFA 20?

Pre-Season Predictions

As mentioned, we could be seeing TOTY and TOTSSF cards return.

Whether these are full squads or just a ‘best of’ we will have to wait and see.

INCREDIBLE! Could the likes of TOTSSF Kevin De Bruyne return druing the promo

Team of the Season cards will surely be released at some point in the near future. Although, Pre-Season does not seem like the title for it.

SBCs

One new concept idea we would love to see is a Summer Transfer set of objectives similar to the ‘Rookie’ style promo we have seen in Madden.

For example, we could see a set of objectives for Inter’s new signing Hakimi.

NEW SIGNING! Could the likes of Hakimi become rewards ahead of FIFA 21

Complete the set of objectives now and receive a high-rated card, but then also receive his basic card on FIFA 21.

This could add a new dimension to Ultimate Team ahead of the new game in October.

How Pre-Season could impact FIFA 21

There is a lot of speculation around what the FIFA 21 branding may mean for the new promo – some ideas include the following:

Boosted Transfer Cards for the new season, i.e. Ziyech/Werner etc

A FIFA 21 related promo in which people can work towards boosts for the start of FUT 21

A Madden Style “Rookie” system in which you can get a high rated version of the card in FUT 20 for completing Objectives/SBCs, e.g. a 96 Ziyech, and also a base rating of the same card in FUT 21, i.e. an 86 Ziyech.

If the Pre-Season promo does allow players to earn boosts for FIFA 21, it would be a great way to encourage gamers to take part in the final few months of FIFA 20, before the new title is launched.

