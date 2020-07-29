FIFA 20: Pre-Season Promo COUNTDOWN – Release Date, Card Predictions, SBCs Loading Screen Clues, FIFA 21 hints, news & more
EA has announced what looks to be the final promo of the current game, so here’s what to expect.
FIFA 20’s all-new Pre-Season promo is arriving very soon!
Keep reading to found out when to the new promo will drop and what we think it might include.
Release Date
The Pre-Season promo will be arriving on Wednesday, 29 July at 6pm BST / 1pm ET.
This could mean that TOTW 43 has been cancelled.
Loading Screen
The Pre-Season Promo loading screen has already dropped in Ultimate Team and it gives away a few clues.
The standout feature is the TOTSSF and TOTY cards that are displayed, suggesting that we could see a mixture of returning and new FUT cards with the new promo.
READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode – Everything we know so far
However, many eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the promo’s artwork bears a resemblance with the new FIFA 21 cover art.
Could this mean that the Pre-Season promo will feature rewards for FIFA 21, as well as FIFA 20?
Pre-Season Predictions
As mentioned, we could be seeing TOTY and TOTSSF cards return.
Whether these are full squads or just a ‘best of’ we will have to wait and see.
Team of the Season cards will surely be released at some point in the near future. Although, Pre-Season does not seem like the title for it.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team
SBCs
One new concept idea we would love to see is a Summer Transfer set of objectives similar to the ‘Rookie’ style promo we have seen in Madden.
For example, we could see a set of objectives for Inter’s new signing Hakimi.
Complete the set of objectives now and receive a high-rated card, but then also receive his basic card on FIFA 21.
This could add a new dimension to Ultimate Team ahead of the new game in October.
To read more of our predictions, head here.
How Pre-Season could impact FIFA 21
There is a lot of speculation around what the FIFA 21 branding may mean for the new promo – some ideas include the following:
- Boosted Transfer Cards for the new season, i.e. Ziyech/Werner etc
- A FIFA 21 related promo in which people can work towards boosts for the start of FUT 21
- A Madden Style “Rookie” system in which you can get a high rated version of the card in FUT 20 for completing Objectives/SBCs, e.g. a 96 Ziyech, and also a base rating of the same card in FUT 21, i.e. an 86 Ziyech.
If the Pre-Season promo does allow players to earn boosts for FIFA 21, it would be a great way to encourage gamers to take part in the final few months of FIFA 20, before the new title is launched.
READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21