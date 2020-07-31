FIFA 20 Pre-Season: Road to the Final Henrikh Mkhitaryan SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The Armenian is back in the SBC market once again as the resumption of European football edges closer!

FIFA’s Pre-Season promo has arrived. It may well be the last big promo of FIFA 20, but there is still plenty of exciting things to come!

Starting with this, a brand-new Road to the Final SBC. This features Roma’s Armenian winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the resumption of their Europa League campaign next week.

Here is everything you need to know, including whether or not this card provides enough bang for your buck!

If you fancy picking up this brand-new RTTF card you’ll have to act fast! It will expire in just four days, on Tuesday, August 4.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

This card will begin as a 93 OVR, with the potential to get as high as a 98 should Roma go on to win the competition.

The requirements aren’t bad at all though. EA are asking for just one squad in return, the requirements are as follows:

Minimum of one Serie A player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

TOTAL COST: 90k PS4 / 98k Xbox One

Worth it?

As always, we like to take these cards on face value, with the potential for an upgrade advantageous, but not critical.

This is a nice card, but a somewhat surprising choice by EA given how many Mkhitaryan’s we have seen throughout FIFA 20.

RTTF! Roma will be hoping to make waves down in Germany.

It is the highest rating of the lot though, and the stats back up the asking price. Four of his six base stats are over 90-rated, whilst his 81-rated physicality isn’t bad given his playing style.

5* weak foot and 4* skill moves aren’t bad at all. His H/H work rates may be an issue if you’re playing him as a winger or a forward though.

They have a tricky tie against Sevilla to come in the last-16, with either Olympiacos or Wolves to come should they advance. This could end up being a very, very good card indeed.

