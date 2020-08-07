[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 Pre-Season: Europa League Road to the Final Mason Greenwood SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Estimated Cost, Expiry Date, Player Review & more

The red-hot youngster will be hoping to fire Manchester United to yet another European cup!

Tom Young by Tom Young Aug 7, 2020
RTTF GREENWOOD FEATURED 2

And so we have it. The quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League has been confirmed.

Manchester United booked their place in Germany courtesy of a 7-1 aggregate victory over LASK, and now they have a brand new Road to the Final card to take with them!

English youngster Mason Greenwood is the man who FUT fanatics will be keeping an eye on. Here is all you need to know!

Contents hide
1 Expiry Date
2 Requirements and Estimated Cost
3 Manchester United
4 Premier League
5 Worth it?

Expiry Date

It’s an incredible card, but you’ll have to act fast! This SBC will expire in just two days, on Sunday, August 9.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Incredibly, despite starting FIFA as a 67-rated silver, Greenwood starts this RTTF campaign as a 94-rated ST!

That means he has the potential to get as high as a 98-rated should United go on and win the competition.

Two squads are required to unlock him, they are as follows:

Manchester United

  • Minimum of one Manchester United player
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 84
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 65
  • Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
  • Cost: 110k PS4 / 122k Xbox One

Premier League

  • Minimum of one Premier League player
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 85
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 60
  • Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack
  • Cost: 170k PS4 / 171k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 280k PS4 / 293k Xbox One

Worth it?

100%. And we imagine this will be a very popular SBC!

United are the overwhelming favourites to go on and win the competition given their form since the restart. That means that this already incredible card will get even better!

Greenwood Card 1

He already has three of his six base stats in excess of 90-rated. He’s lightening fast with 93 pace, his finishing is incredible (95 OVR) and his dribbling is even better!

His 3* skills aren’t great, but as an out and out striker, that’s not the end of the world, especially when you throw in his 5* weak foot.

His price is a little steep at the minute, but he should definitely be worth it come the end of the competition.

Tom Young

Written by Tom Young

