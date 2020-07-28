FIFA 20: Pre-Season Prediction – New Squads, Cards, SBC’s, Rewards & more

The latest EA promo has been revealed and is set to arrive soon, but just what will it include?

EA have announced their latest promo Pre-Season and it is set to go live 6pm Wednesday, 29 July.

The loading screen contains the FIFA 21 colour scheme along with card types from previous promos. Here is what we think we will see.

New Squads

Could it be a case of new promo, old squads?

The loading screen looks like it has Team of the Year (TOTY) and Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) cards. Could we be seeing these return?

GIVE US A CLUE! The colourway and previous card designs have hinted at what we could be in for

With most leagues now finished for the season, the official Team of the Season squads could be announced.

If this is the case, expect a host of new cards with massive ratings!

Cards

As alluded to already, we could be seeing TOTY and TOTSSF cards return.

Whether these are full squads or just a ‘best of’ we will have to wait and see.

INCREDIBLE! Could the likes of TOTSSF Kevin De Bruyne return druing the promo

Team of the Season cards will surely be released at some point in the near future. Although, Pre-Season does not seem like the title for it.

New signings could feature, players like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi could be added to their new club and give players new options.

SBC’s

One new concept idea we would love to see is a Summer Transfer set of objectives similar to the ‘Rookie’ style promo we have seen in Madden.

For example, we could see a set of objectives for Inter’s new signing Hakimi.

NEW SIGNING! Could the likes of Hakimi become rewards ahead of FIFA 21

Complete the set of objectives now and receive a high-rated card, but then also receive his basic card on FIFA 21.

This could add a new dimension to Ultimate Team ahead of the new game in October.

Rewards

With the loading screen suggesting a link to FIFA 21, we could see rewards linked to the new game.

We could see objectives with rewards like cards or coin boosts for the new game to help you on your way.

Whatever EA have in store for us, we certainly can’t wait!

