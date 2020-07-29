FIFA 20: FINAL TOTW REVEALED – TOTW 43, De Bruyne, Alexander-Arnold, Immobile & more

The all-new Pre-Season promo may be arriving later, but that hasn't stopped EA from releasing TOTW 43 - the final TOTW of the 2019/20 season!

Keep reading to see which players have made it to the in-form squad.

TOTW 43 Full Squad

EA has released TOTW 43 and there's some amazing cards!

DREAM TEAM: TOTW 43 includes De Bruyne and Alexander-Arnold's TOTY cards!

This week's standout cards are TOTY Trent Alexander-Arnold & TOTSSF Kevin De Bruyne, both of which are part of today's 'Best Of' batch release!

This 'Best Of' batch release will most likely be part of the all-new Pre-Season promo, arriving later today.

Their highest-rated available item is in the squad graphic above as they would have been selected for TOTW otherwise.

Other cards include Lazio's Ciro Immobile (OVR 92), Inter's Romelu Lukaku (OVR 89) and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma (OBR 88).

Head here for a full breakdown of TOTW 43.

Pre-order FIFA 21 now for 3-days Early Access!

TOTW may still be running, but both the season and FIFA 20 are quickly coming to a close.

FIFA 21 will release on Friday, 9 October 2020, but if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition you’ll receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October!

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

PRE-ORDER NOW: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (including 3-days Early Access)