FIFA 20 Pre-Season: Road to the Final Ansu Fati Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

The young Barcelona winger has had quite the breakthrough year. He could get even better in FIFA 20!

Pre-Season is officially in full swing!

Two new cards have made their way to the game tonight – one for each of the returning European competitions – a Mkhitaryan SBC provides Europa League content, whilst Barcelona’s Ansu Fati is the man to represent the Champions League.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest set of FIFA 20 Season Objectives.

How to unlock Road to the Final Fati

As always, four objectives will need to be completed in order to unlock this objectives card.

They will require you to compete on the online mode Division Rivals – the harder of the two modes used for Season Objectives – here is the list in full:

Spanish Serving – Assist with a Through Ball 2 separate Rivals matches using Spanish players

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack Four Star Feeling – Assist and Score in 2 separate Rivals matches using players with min. 4* Weak Foot and min. 4* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack Precise Passer – Assist 10 goals in Rivals using LaLiga players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack LaLiga Lad – Score in 6 separate Rivals wins using LaLiga players

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

It’s the second time we have seen Fati appear in the FIFA 20 objectives menu – his 89-rated TOTS Moments card appeared earlier in the year – but this is a whole lot bigger, and a whole lot better!

He will begin as a 92-rated RW card, but should Barcelona find their A-game and progress to the latter stages of the Champions League, he could become one of the best wingers in the game.

SPEED! Fati will be flying down that right flank!

The requirements aren’t the most difficult in the world, it’s a shame that they aren’t on the easier Squad Battles mode, but with the potential to jump to a 97 OVR, we can’t complain too much.

It doesn’t require any wins, just a load of goals and assists, and it can be done in as little as just two games. It will probably only take a couple of hours to complete. We’d say he’s one to go out and grind for!

