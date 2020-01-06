UPDATED* FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Team Of The Year Announced, Neuer Flashback SBC, Vote for 12th player & more

FIFA 20 players had a chance to vote on who should be in the seismic Team of the Year.

Now the results are in and the team has been announced.

Unsurprisingly, the Team of the Year is dominated by players from the biggest clubs around Europe and those at the top of their respective leagues.

Champions League holders Liverpool lead the way with five players, while Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are also represented.

These players will be trickled out to FUT gamers over the coming week, with the attackers available from 6pm GMT today!

So, who made the FIFA 20 Team of the Year?

Alisson Becker (OVR 89 – TOTY 96)

The Liverpool goalkeeper takes his place between the sticks and will immediately become the best goalie in Ultimate Team.

After De Gea received a 97 OVR last year, you can expect Alisson to come in around that 96-98 OVR mark again, which means he is a must for any player hoping to keep a clean sheet.

Andrew Robertson (OVR 85 – TOTY 94)

Liverpool’s left-back flies the flag for Scotland in the Team of the Year. His attacking prowess along with defensive abilities will make him a coveted player.

He takes over from Marcelo in last year’s Team of the Year and should get the same 94 OVR that he did. With strong pace and defending he’ll be a nightmare to play against.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 90 – TOTY 97)

Another year, another spot for the big Dutch defender. Virgil van Dijk was nothing short of spectacular in 2019 and retains his place from last year’s TOTY.

He should get at least 97 OVR as he is one of the best players in world football. With massive defence and physical stats he will be unbeatable.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – TOTY 94)

The first non-Liverpool player is van Dijk’s national partner Matthijs de Ligt. After a magical run to the Champions League semi-final with Ajax, de Ligt made a big move to Italy and has become an even better player.

He may well come in under van Dijk, but his stats will be comparable. Expect him to be at least 94 OVR, if not higher.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 83 – TOTY 96)

Back to Merseyside for the right-back spot. Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a strong 2019 and his ability coming forward has been a vital part of Liverpool’s success.

Expect him to be a passing monster up the right flank, and after a lack of right-backs in last year’s TOTY he could hit 96 OVR as a make-up.

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 85 – TOTY 94)

Another member of the young Ajax side last season that made a move. Frenkie de Jong has become a key part of Barcelona, logging 80 minutes per game in the Champions League and similar numbers in La Liga.

As a first-time TOTY player and younger member he might not be the most impressive part of the team, but anything under a 94 OVR is unlikely.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 – TOTY 97)

Another returning player from last year’s TOTY is Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne. The creative midfielder has been a force this season for City despite their struggles in the Premier League.

After getting a 97 OVR last year I’d be stunned if he was less this season. Expect pinpoint passes, excellent dribbling, and of course wonderous long shots from the Belgian.

N’Golo Kante (OVR 89 – TOTY 96)

The relentless defensive midfielder returns to TOTY to crush your dreams and break up every attack.

Hid defensive and physical stats will be through the roof again and he should have at least a 96 OVR.

Kylian Mbappe (TOTY 98)

The future king of world football is back, and will be available from 6pm GMT today.

The PSG striker should hit 99 OVR thanks to his epic pace, dribbling, and finishing skills.

Sadio Mane (TOTY 98)

The final Liverpool player is a new-comer to TOTY: Sadio Mane.

The left winger will be a monster that should come in at least 98 OVR with elite pace and dribbling.

Lionel Messi (TOTY 99)

It’s no surprise to see Messi here once again. The Ballon d’Or winner has been unstoppable for Barcelona in 2019.

Messi will once again get a 99 OVR card that will destroy any defender.

The TOTY so far…

Vote for your 12th player

All is not lost for those who didn’t make the Team of the Year, as the community can vote for one final player to come in as 12th man for the side.

The nominees are:

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94)

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90)

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 86)

Raheem Sterling (OVR 89)

Eden Hazard (OVR 92)

Head in-game to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team to cast your vote!

TOTY Flashback SBC Neuer (OVR 92)

In addition to the Team of the Year, EA are also rolling out Flashback SBCs (squad building challenges) and Flashback Objectives items.

The first of which is Bayern Munich stopper Manuel Neuer, who received TOTY items on FIFA 14, 15, 16 and 17.

TOTY Flashback Objectives Iniesta (OVR 91)

Andres Iniesta hasn’t retired yet, but the Vissel Kobe star isn’t quite the player he was during his Barcelona heyday.

The four-time Champions League winner made the FIFA Team of the Year every year between FIFA 12 and FIFA 17.