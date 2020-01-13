FIFA 21 Cover Star: Vote, Standard, Champions, Ultimate Edition & more

The FIFA cover star is always a heated debate over the summer months, with greats such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry having earned the title before.

FIFA 20 was fronted by Real Madrid’s latest Galactico Eden Hazard, but who will follow him?

The stars of FIFA 20

Eden Hazard did take the front cover of FIFA 20, but only on the Standard Edition.

GALACTICO: Latest Real Madrid signing Eden Hazard fronted FIFA 20

Fittingly, the Champions Edition went to Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk – so perhaps the next man to grace the cover will win the European Cup in Istanbul in May.

CHAMPION: European winner Virgil van Dijk was the Champions Edition cover star

Of course, there is also the Ultimate Edition which went to new FIFA 20 ICON Zinedine Zidane. Could a new legend coming to FIFA 21 appear this time?

ICONIC: New FIFA Icon Zinedine Zidane completed the set with the Ultimate Edition

Other EA-endorsed stars

Other players appear on the graphics in-game on FIFA 20, and perhaps they could make the step up to cover star.

Jadon Sancho is becoming one of the finest players in Europe, recording 12 goals and 13 assists in just 24 games this season. He does tick two big footballing nations as well, being an Englishman playing in Germany.

RISING STAR: Is Jadon Sancho ready to be FIFA 21 cover star?

That said, he is rumoured to be leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer, which could throw a spanner in the works if he moves to a club that does not have a partnership with EA.

Raheem Sterling has appeared in a number of FIFA 20 trailers, and with his stock rising into world class, then the next step could be to FIFA 21 cover star.

TIME IS NOW: The front cover would be the natural next step for Raheem Sterling

It’s probably a bit too early for Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Jr, but the Brazilian did feature in Volta Story this year, and could be a tip for cover star in the years to come.

ONE TO WATCH: Vincius Jr could be a cover star in the future

EA Sports partner clubs

We can almost guarantee that the FIFA 21 cover star will come from one of EA Sports partner clubs.

AT THE FRONT: Could one of these PSG stars be the next cover star?

These include Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, so expect our next cover star to be one of the top talents for these sides.

