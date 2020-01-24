FIFA 20 Headliners: Every single card, Team 2, objective, SBC, – Neymar, Aubameyang, Sterling & more

FIFA 20 Headliners is one of the biggest programs in FUT and EA Sports have treated us to two releases this year, for the first time ever.

Last week saw the first set of FIFA 20’s Headliners cards released, along with a number of SBC and Objective players dropping into FUT over the last several days.

Headliners is similar to Ones to Watch, but, unlike OtW, the player’s rating will always remain one point higher than their latest in-form card.

Not only that, the players also receive an additional overall point if their club wins four league matches in a row.

Keep reading as we list every Headliners card released so far, including those released in Team 2.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (OVR – Headliners 89)

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rewarded for his strong first half of the season with a Headliners card.

The striker has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season, as the Gunners look to go deep in the Europa League.

Capa (OVR 78 – Headliners 84)

Defenders don’t get recognised enough for their form, so it’s great to see Sevilla’s right back Capa included in Team 2.

The Spaniard has two goals and four assists in La Liga so far this campaign, with Los Rojiblancos lying in fourth place in the division.

Thomas Delaney (OVR 82 – Headliners 84)

Thomas Delaney was one of Borussia Dortmund’s most consistent performers last season, but has been injury-plagued this term.

It’s a surprise to see the Danish international included, but with an 84 in-form already under his belt, perhaps he can kick-on in the second half of the season.

James Maddison (OVR 79 – Headliners 86)

James Maddison has been one of the Premier League’s top performers, and has been a central figure as Leicester close in on sealing a Champions League spot.

The new England international sees his Headliners card move to central midfield, the same has his two in-form cards this season.

Lucas Digne (OVR 83 – Headliners 86)

Frenchman Lucas Digne has been a great addition to the Everton line-up since his arrival from Barcelona in 2018.

The 26-year-old has six assists to his name season as the Toffees look to climb the table under new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 – Headliners 90)

A second Borussia Dortmund player, their captain Marco Reus has the joy of lining up alongside Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazard and new signing Erling Braut Haaland.

As a result, German international Reus has 10 goals and six assists under his belt this term.

Nicolas Tagliafico (OVR 82 – Headliners 87)

The answer to the Ajax Headliner riddle that was leaked before the reveal, Nicolas Tagliafico has emerged as a world class left back over the last 18 months.

The Argentine international has earned three rare Ultimate Team cards on FIFA 20, meaning his Headliners card reaches 87.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 88 – Headliners 90)

With the Premier League title gone, Raheem Sterling must be frustrated after how well he has performed this season.

The Man City winger has 20 goals and six assists for the Citizens this term, lining up as a left winger.

Thiago Silva (OVR 87 – Headliners 89)

PSG captain Thiago Silva is on course to secure his sixth Ligue 1 title with the club.

The Parisians are eight points clear at the top of the table, having only conceded 14 goals in 20 matches.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 – Headliners 87)

No surprises here, with Timo Werner scoring 25 goals in 26 matches so far this season.

The RB Leipzig man has fired the club to the top of the Bundesliga, linking him with some of the best sides in Europe.

Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

An underrated member of Liverpool’s undefeated side so far this season, Georginio Wijnaldum has missed just one game in that run.

The central midfielder sees his 84 overall improve to an 87 Headliners card, and is the most likely player to receive an overall point boost for winning four games in a row.

Neymar (OVR 92 – Headliners 94)

After a handful of great performances and In Form cards within the first half of the season, was it really a surprise?

Neymar has scored or assisted in virtually every game he has played, helping PSG progress comfortably in Ligue 1 and in Europe. For a full review of this card, head here.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – Headliners 93)

Robert Lewandowski’s incredible form in the 2019/20 season has caught the attention of the entire footballing world.

Lewandowski’s second In Form card bumped his rating up to a 91, so his Headliners rating is pretty suitable.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 – Headliners 93)

Mohamed Salah has lit the Premier League on fire ever since he made the move to Anfield in 2017.

The Egyptian King’s In Form and Team of the Tournament cards are a testament to his trickery on the right-wing.

Dries Mertens (OVR 87 – Headliners 90)

Dries Mertens found himself in the Team of the Group Stage back in December 2019, and his form has earned himself a spot in Headliners Team 1.

His Dribbling (93) stats have been boosted, as have his Pace (91) stats.

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – Headliners 88)

Luis Alberto has emerged as one of the best players in Italy over the past couple of seasons, and he’s already bagged three goals and 11 assists in just 17 games.

Having already received two In Form cards this season, an 88 rated Headliners card is just the cherry on the cake, and it’s only going to get better with time.

Raphael Varane (OVR 85 – Headliners 88)

It’s hard to separate yourself from the pack as a centre-back in modern football, but Raphael Varane has not struggled to do so this year.

His 10 clean sheets, two goals and one assist in just 15 games have earned Varane two in-form cards already – he deserved this one.

Alex Telles (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

Alex Telles has already earned himself an 86 rated in-form card this season, and his performances of late have deserved it.

The playmaking left-back has bagged himself 5 goals and 5 assists in his last 12 Primeira Liga games while maintaining all of his defensive duties.

Kyle Walker (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

Watching Kyle Walker fly up and down the right side of the pitch for 90 minutes is difficult on the neck at times.

Snuffing out threats to the City defence is Walker’s speciality, but searching crosses and blistering pace leads him to an assist or goal every so often.

Saul (OVR 85 – Headliners 87)

Saul is an instrumental player in Atletico Madrid’s midfield, especially in their transition of play across the middle of the pitch.

Rarely caught out, Saul was awarded an 86 in-form card following a string of consistent performances in Serie A.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 – Headliners 87)

Known for his pace and ability to ping long balls across the pitch, Gerard Moreno has been a revelation for Villarreal this season.

Moreno has been on the receiving end of In Form cards, as well as various other limited edition ratings.

Radja Nainggolan (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

Four goals and five assists in 15 games speaks for itself. Radja Nainggolan’s tidy touch and low centre of gravity combine in a beautiful way on the football pitch.

The Belgian midfielder has received two In Form cards already this season, and this Headliners card is only going to get better as he does!

Dele Alli SBC (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

SBC expiry date: 6pm Monday 27th January

Dele Alli has experienced a recovery of form ever since new Spur’s boss, Jose Mourinho, has placed more faith in the English midfielder.

His seven goals and two assists so far this season don’t paint the whole picture, and Alli has already received an 86 rated In Form. Head here for a full breakdown and review of his SBC.

Jamie Vardy (OVR 84 – Headliners 86)

Having scored in 11 games in a row back in the 2015/16, Vardy got close to surpassing this record this year, scoring in seven games in a row.

The England front man’s In Form card only awarded him an 84 rating, which has been rescued by this impressive Headliners card.

Check out those stats!

Alassane Plea Objectives (OVR 81 – Headliners 86)

Objective expiry date: Friday 23rd January

Alassane Plea is playing some of his best football ever this season for Borussia Monchengladbach. Five goals and five assists in 16 games speaks for itself, which has resulted in an 84 rated in-form.

This card has some seriously good finishing stats, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to earn it through Objectives.

Nelson Semedo (OVR 82 – Headliners 86)

Nelson Semedo is in a league of his own when it comes to his pace, and his excellent touch enables him to have fun and dribble around opposition wingers.

The 86 rating on his Headliners card is a notable upgrade from his 84 rated in-form card.

Adama Traore SBC (OVR 74 – Headliners 85)

SBC expiry date: 6pm Friday 24th January

Adama Traore has made a name for himself utilising his immense speed and strength to beat players – in fact, the Spaniard completed a record-breaking 15 take-ons in Wolves clash against Watford in December.

As a result, he has two in-form cards on FIFA 20, so it’s no surprise he’s been given a Headliners card. For a full breakdown and review of his SBC, head here.

Chris Smalling SBC (OVR 80 – Headliners 85)

SBC expiry date: Tuesday 21st January (EXPIRED)

Much to the dismay of Manchester United fans, Chris Smalling has found some seriously good form at Roma. The Italian club sit at fourth place in the Serie A, having conceded just 22 goals and Smalling played a massive part in this.

Unfortunately, his SBC has now expired, so some of you may have missed the boat on this one. If you have got Smalling’s Headliners card, head here to find out how best to utilise him.

Morgan Sanson (OVR 80 – Headliners 84)

Morgan Sanson’s feature in Team 1 may come as a surprise, but his consistent performances for Marseille throughout the season have already earned him an 82-rated in form.

The versatile midfielder still has many years of football ahead of him, so we can expect to see more of him if his recent form continues.

