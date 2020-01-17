BREAKING* FIFA 20 Headliners Revealed – Neymar, Salah & Lewandowski live items, all available in Ultimate Team Packs

Some exciting news for the FIFA community – Headliners Team 1 has just dropped!

Headliners first appeared in FIFA 19 as a special line of FUT cards centred on players who are on a good run of form during the current season.

This campaign operates similarly to Ones to Watch cards, except with Headliners, the player’s rating will always remain one point higher than their latest in-form card.

Check out the first Headliners Team below!

Team 1

JUST WOW: Any player from this star-studded line-up will give your team a tangible advantage

Neymar (OVR 92 – Headliners 94)

After a handful of great performances and In Form cards within the first half of the season, was it really a surprise?

Neymar has scored or assisted in virtually every game he has played, helping PSG progress comfortably in Ligue 1 and in Europe.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 89 – Headliners 93)

Robert Lewandowski’s incredible form in the 2019/20 season has caught the attention of the entire footballing world.

Lewandowski’s second In Form card bumped his rating up to a 91, so his Headliners rating is pretty suitable.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 – Headliners 93)

Mohamed Salah has lit the Premier League on fire ever since he made the move to Anfield in 2017.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about FIFA 20 Headliners

The Egyptian King’s In Form and Team of the Tournament cards are a testament to his trickery on the right-wing.

Dries Mertens (OVR 87 – Headliners 90)

Dries Mertens found himself in the Team of the Group Stage back in December 2019, and his form has earned himself a spot in Headliners Team 1.

His Dribbling (93) stats have been boosted, as have his Pace (91) stats.

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – Headliners 88)

Luis Alberto has emerged as one of the best players in Italy over the past couple of seasons, and he’s already bagged 3 goals and 11 assists in just 17 games.

Having already received two In Form cards this season, an 88 rated Headliners card is just the cherry on the cake, and it’s only going to get better with time.

Raphael Varane (OVR 85 – Headliners 88)

It’s hard to separate yourself from the pack as a centre-back in modern football, but Raphael Varane has not struggled to do so this year.

His 10 clean sheets, 2 goals and 1 assist in just 15 games have earned Varane two In Form cards already – he deserved this one.

Alex Telles (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

Alex Telles has already earned himself an 86 rated In Form card this season, and his performances of late have deserved it.

READ MORE: Everything arriving in FIFA 20’s Title Update #10

The playmaking left-back has bagged himself 5 goals and 5 assists in his last 12 Primeira Liga games while maintaining all of his defensive duties.

Kyle Walker (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

Watching Kyle Walker fly up and down the right side of the pitch for 90 minutes is difficult on the neck at times.

Snuffing out threats to the City defence is Walker’s speciality, but searching crosses and blistering pace leads him to an assist or goal every so often.

Saul (OVR 85 – Headliners 87)

Saul is an instrumental player in Athletico Madrid’s midfield, especially in their transition of play across the middle of the pitch.

Rarely caught out, Saul was awarded an 86 In Form card following a string of consistent performances in Serie A.

Gerard Moreno (OVR 81 – Headliners 87)

Known for his pace and ability to ping long balls across the pitch, Gerard Moreno has been a revelation for Villareal this season.

Moreno has been on the receiving end of In Form cards, as well as various other limited edition ratings.

Radja Nainggolan (OVR 84 – Headliners 87)

4 goals and 5 assists in 15 games speaks for itself. Radja Nainggolan’s tidy touch and low centre of gravity combine in a beautiful way on the football pitch.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team – Best Premier League team

The Belgian midfielder has received two In Form cards already this season, and this Headliners card is only going to get better as he does!

Jamie Vardy (OVR 84 – Headliners 86)

Having scored in 11 games in a row back in the 2015/16, Vardy got close to surpassing this record this year, scoring in seven games in a row.

The England front man’s In Form card only awarded him an 84 rating, which has been rescued by this impressive Headliners card.

Check out those stats!

Nelson Semedo (OVR 82 – Headliners 86)

Nelson Semedo is in a league of his own when it comes to his pace, and his excellent touch enables him to have fun and dribble around opposition wingers.

The 86 rating on his Headliners card is a notable upgrade from his 84 rated In Form card.

Morgan Sanson (OVR 80 – Headliners 84)

Morgan Sanson’s feature in Team 1 may come as a surprise, but his consistent performances for Marseille throughout the season have already earned him an 82-rated in form.

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

The versatile midfielder still has many years of football ahead of him, so we can expect to see more of him if his recent form continues.

Team 2

Released on January 24, 2020.

SBCs

Adama Traore (OVR 74 – Headliners 85

Weekly Objectives Player

Alassane Plea (OVR 81 – Headliners 86)

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Patch – 71 new Star Heads including Neymar Jr

If you enjoyed the article, check back in for our updates and coverage of Team 2.