FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Chris Smalling Headliner SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Chris Smalling’s Headliner card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time on Day 2 of the Headliners promotion.

This article will cover:

SBC Requirements and Solutions

SBC Costs

If the SBC is worth completing

In-Game Stats & Analysis

Squad Links

Read More: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Ratings Refresh, Winter Upgrades Release Date, How they Work and Early Predictions

Chris Smalling SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Chris Smalling’s new Headliner, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Saturday 18th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Tuesday 21st January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

England Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 83 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~30,000 Coins

Worth it? Yes. This is a great card for the price, you’re getting a solid Serie A CB that has the potential to dynamically update throughout the season.

Chris Smalling In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

While not being the best CB in the game, Chris Smalling has everything a good CB needs in terms of stats.

From a pace perspective, he’s certainly usable, with 76 overall pace, with 82 sprint speed. His agility and balance are a little low for a CB, but is understandable being 6’4”.

Defensively though, this card is solid, with 85 interceptions, 90 heading, 85 defensive awareness with 89 standing tackling and 87 sliding tackling. Couple that with his 93 strength, and you have a very strong no nonsense CB.

For chemistry styles, you’ve got a few options. You could go with the more popular Shadow or Anchor chemistry styles to improve his pace and defensive ability, or perhaps go with an Engine if you’d like a more technical ball-playing centre half.

Chris Smalling Squad Links

Being in Serie A, there isn’t a shortage of good links you can make to Chris Smalling, and being English helps link him into the Premier League with the likes of Kyle Walker in defence.

In terms of strong links, outside of icons, there are only really 2 main candidates in Roma clubmates 86 IF Kolarov and 84 UEL Juan Jesus. Personally, I love the look of the CB partnership, both being solid live items with the potential to upgrade heavily throughout the season!

Written By

Matt Thomas

@MattFUTTrading

