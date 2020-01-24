Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

FIFA

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 Headliners Team 2 Revealed: Werner, Reus, Aubameyang, Sterling & more

The second batch of outrageous Ultimate Team cards has landed. Who will you snap up?

timo-werner-fifa-20-headliners

The wait for more Headliners is over!

EA Sports have been rolling out some of the most exciting players in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team over the past week.

The first batch of Headliners was revealed last week, with a new round of players available NOW.

NOW LISTEN BELOW: EVERYTHING going on this week in FUT!

Headliners Team 2 Squad

FIFA 20’s Headliners Team 2 features 12 epic players.

fifa-20-headliners-team-2
LEADING THE LINE: Which Team 2 player do you want to pack?

Marco Reus leads Team 2 with a 90-rated live card.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Headliners Team 2 Player Profiles

The Borussia Dortmund captain is supported by his former teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with other Premier League players including Raheem Sterling, Georgino Wijnaldum, James Maddison and Lucas Digne.

What are Headliners?

Headliners first arrived in FIFA 19 as a special line of FUT cards that gave boosts to top-performing and over-achieving players.

lewandowski-headliners

These cards operate similarly to Ones to Watch cards, except with Headliners, the player’s rating will always remain one point higher than their latest in-form card.

Head here for every single Headliners card revealed so far.

Not only that, but new for this year, Headliner cards will also receive an additional one point upgrade if their club wins four league matches in a row.

How do Headliners work?

Thankfully, Reddit user HappyChan has come up with a TLDR explanation about exactly how Headliners work:

  • The criteria selection is for players that are currently in form (doesn’t matter if they are +90 rating). But they seem to have excluded live cards and TOTYs
  • The headliner will stay +1 (permanent )of their highest performance card*
mertens-headliners
  • The headliner will stay +2 (permanent) of their highest performance card* if their club achieves 4 wins a row in DOMESTIC LEAGUE. Also will get a dynamic glowing image
  • If a player is transferred/loaned to another club, it won’t be changed until he gets an IF card from that club
  • The position in the card will stay the same, no matter what

The Headliners Team 1 consisted of a serious amount of talent, so it makes sense that gamers can’t wait to see what Team 2 will bring.

Performance cards: Performance-Based in-forms include: TOTW (until the end of the 2019-20 season), MOTM, Hero, Record Breaker and Team Of The Tournament

It’s also worth noting that win streaks count from this day on, too.

READ MORE: Every single Headliners card revealed so far

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

log in

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.