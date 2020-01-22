header decal
22 Jan 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTW 19: Mbappe and Van Dijk released in Ultimate Team Packs

*BREAKING* FIFA 20 TOTW 19: Mbappe and Van Dijk released in Ultimate Team Packs

After scoring a brace against PSG's rivals, Monaco, the young striker is the star feature.

FIFA 20's Team of the Week 19 has been announced by EA and there are no prizes for guessing who the standout players are.

Kylian Mbappe was integral in PSG's 4-1 win over rivals Monaco, scoring twice, whilst Virgil van Dijk saw out a 2-0 win over Manchester United, scoring the opener for Liverpool.

Keep reading to see who else features in TOTW 19.

92 Rated Kylian Mbappe

mbappe-totw-19-fut

It's another incredible card for the young Frenchman, as the PSG striker presses on to 13 Ligue 1 goals for the season.

His 99-pace is certainly his most eye-catching attribute - if this guy gets in behind, the opposition has no hope.

92 Rated Virgil van Dijk

van Dijk totw 19

Virgil van Dijk has been on phenomenal form all season for the league leaders, and this week was no different.

94 defensive awareness, 94 strength, 92 jumping and 81 sprint speed - will any forward best this man?

Other players in Team of the Week 19

It's fair to say that Erling Haaland knows how to make an entrance.

Haaland totw 19

Haaland came off the bench for his Dortmund debut and bagged himself a hat-trick in the German side's 5-3 recovery over FC Augsburg.

Thiago totw 19

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Thiago continued his hot form for Bayern Munich, as the Spaniard scored a great goal in Bayern's 4-0 win over Hertha Berlin

Lucas Leiva totw 19

Meanwhile, in the Serie A, Lucas Leiva helped Lazio in their emphatic 5-1 win over Sampdoria, contributing an assist.

TOTW 19 Full Lineup

totw-19-fut

STAR-STUDDED: There is some serious talent on display in this weeks TOTW

There are also in-from cards for Real Madrid's Casemiro (88 OVR), Wolves' star striker Raul Jiminez (85 OVR) and Burnley shot-stopper Nick Pope (82 OVR)

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Patch - Title Update #10 now available on all platforms!

