FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Dele Alli Headliner SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Dele Alli’s Headliner card has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, for his impressive form in the 2019/20 Season.

Dele Alli SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Dele Alli’s Headliners SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Wednesday 22nd January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Monday 27th January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: England Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 2: Premier League Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~125,000 Coins.

Worth it? 50/50. While this card is dynamic, and has the potential to upgrade throughout the season, Alli does have a top scream card with far better defensive stats. If you’re in need of a more attacking player, this Headliner card is better, but a pure box-to-box CM, the Scream card is better.

Dele Alli In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

This Dele Alli SBC certainly looks to be a good midfielder, however there are a number of question marks for me.

While he has 86 Dribbling on his card, only having 78 Agility and 65 Balance will hurt him in the more advanced areas of the pitch, which is where you’d play this Headliner card. If you need a more defensive CM, go for the Scream Alli that has +8 Defending and +5 Physical.



This card is very decent when it comes to shooting, helped by 92 Positioning, 86 Finishing and an impressive 91 Composure.

All in all, if I were looking at a Dele Alli card, I’d definitely consider taking the 87 Scream Alli over completing this SBC. The Scream card is far more well rounded for a CM, where I believe Alli is best suited, plus he is tradeable, meaning you can always get your coins back.

Dele Alli Squad Links

Being English and playing for Spurs in the Premier League, Dele Alli is super easy to link into teams.

Exciting new links include the recently released 88 POTM Alexander-Arnold, as well as his 95 TOTY item. Fellow Spurs players 89 Eriksen and 89 Son provide great attacking links, while 93 Kane provides a top tier perfect link.

