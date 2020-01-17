FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Adama Traoré Headliner SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Headliner Adama Traoré has been released as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, kickstarting the content for the new Headliner Promotion!

This article will cover:

SBC Requirements and Solutions

SBC Costs

If the SBC is worth completing

In-Game Stats & Analysis

Squad Links

Adama Traoré SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Adama Traoré’s newly released Headliner SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Friday 17th January – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: Friday 24th January – 6pm UK

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Premier League Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SQUAD 2: Spain Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 84 | Team Chemistry: Min 65

SQUAD 3: In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 60

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~200,000 Coins (As of 8:30pm UK Jan 17)

Worth it? 50/50. Certainly not a bad SBC, with 99 pace, 85 physical and being a dynamic item, however his low shooting and passing stats are a worry.

Adama Traoré In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Adama Traoré is clearly a fan favourite in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, thanks to his electric pace and high strength making him a powerhouse of an attacker.

99 acceleration and 99 sprint speed coupled with 90 agility, 93 balance and 95 dribbling will make this card feel lightning quick on and off the ball this year.

For me personally, I think there are some issues with regards to his technical ability, possessing only 68 long passing, 74 vision, 77 finishing, 75 composure and a disappointing 2* weak foot. I’d expect this card to lack end product slightly.

Adama Traoré Squad Links

Being in the Premier League, it’s very easy to link Adama into squads, however there are a number of interesting strong links you can use to get chemistry!

84 SIF Matt Doherty is a great cheap RB option, and in a 451 will get maximum chemistry to both players, definitely a link to consider. You can also utilise the link to 85 Raul Jimenez, another Wolves live card.

