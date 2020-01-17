FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: 94 Neymar Headliner Player Review

Neymar leads the line in the newly released Headliners promotion in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team! Being a dynamic item, this Neymar card has the potential to become one of the best players in FUT.

Being a Headliner card, Neymar has the potential to upgrade during the season, either through own personal in-form items (Headliners always stay 1 in-form upgrade ahead of the next highest rated performance based card), or through PSG winning 4 consecutive domestic league games.

This article will cover:

Neymar’s In-Game Stats

Best Positions and Roles

Squad Building Possibilities

Card Cost & Final Value Rating /10

Neymar’s In-Game Stats

Neymar is without doubt one of the best cards in the game this year, and his Headliner card will undoubtedly be up there with Team of the Year cards in terms of quality.

First of all, this card will feel lightning quick on the ball. With 96 acceleration, 98 agility, 98 ball control and 98 dribbling expect Neymar to turn super quickly on the ball, and fashion chances in tight spaces in the box.

Shooting wise, this card is great, possessing 91 finishing with 95 composure, and most importantly, with his 5* weak foot, he’ll be able to shoot on either side with ease, making him a nightmare for defenders.

Finally, his passing. With 91 base passing, including 94 vision, 91 short passing and 92 curve, this card is far more than just a finisher, being able to playmake just as effectively.

Neymar’s Best Position & Role

For me, Neymar’s best role in FIFA 20 is either as a ST or central CAM. While he’s quick enough to play out wide, to get the most out of this card, you need to play him centrally.

Thanks to his dribbling, shooting, 5* weak foot and 5* skills, Neymar is one of the best players in the game at operating in tight spaces, making him perfect for a CAM in 4231/41212, or as an out and out finisher.

Top Links to Neymar

Despite being one of the best players in the game, links for Neymar are slightly limited due to him being in Ligue 1.

The best link by far, will be Kylian Mbappe, who’s also up there as one of the best players in the game.

Outside of Icons, there aren’t really many top alternatives, however if you were able to complete Player Moments Di Maria while available as a SBC, he’d be a very useful link.

Neymar’s Price

As you’d expect, this Neymar card is not cheap, and is currently valued around 3,500,000 coins on PS4 (as of 8pm on January 17th).

Expect Headliner Neymar to become a little cheaper though over the coming days, as he becomes more supplied throughout the promotion.

Value Rating out of 10

For me, despite being one of the most expensive cards on the game, this Neymar is up there with one of the best cards in the game.

With PSG likely to win 4 consecutive league games, and at least a couple more IFs pretty likely for Neymar, I can easily see this card becoming a 96+ rated version by the end of the year.

TOTAL OVERALL RATING – 9/10

