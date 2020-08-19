Cheap PS4 Pro Amazon Prime Day 2020: Deals, Predictions, Games, PS5, and more

The mega-sale is on the horizon, and could be a great chance to get Sony’s powerful console for less!

This year could be one of the best years to get a PS4 Pro for cheap, especially if you’re heading to Amazon Prime Day 2020.

This year, Amazon Prime Day has been delayed, and while we don’t have an exact date just yet, it is rumoured to be going ahead in Q4, potentially around October time.

Why go for a PS4 Pro?

The PS5 is set to be a very powerful console indeed and the hype surrounding it is certainly building.

However the PS4 Pro is by no means out of the running – in fact, it’s far from it.

Yes, PS5 is the more powerful console, however, PS4 Pro is still capable of playing games in 4K with impressive frame-rates.

You can’t deny that titles like The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima don’t look absolutely incredible on PS4 Pro, especially with the right TV.

Furthermore, with over 100 million PS4 consoles in the world, it’s a given that more PS4 games will be released long after the PS5 hits the shelves.

While we don’t know what the PS5 price is (just yet) we can assume that it will be at least more than the PS4 Pro, making the current-gen console a great option if you’re looking to save this year.

What kind of deals could you see on PS4 Pro this Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a great destination for a cheap PS4 Pro, and we’ve seen some cracking deals in the past.

The price of a PS4 Pro at the moment falls around $399 / £349. It’s not uncommon to see bundle deals, including at least one game, come in at around this price, or even lower!

Last year we saw a PS4 Pro with Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn for just $299! This year we’ve got our fingers crossed for larger discounts!

PS4 Games and the PS5

The PS5 is backwards compatible with PS4 games, meaning that any of your purchases won’t start and finish on the PS4, should you wish to upgrade in the future.

However, if you thought you’d be missing out on every PS5 release, think again! Many games are being released for both PS5 and PS4, including titles like NBA 2K21 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

You may not be able to take advantage of some of the next-gen features, like faster loading speeds, but you’ll likely be able to have access to most of the core gameplay features.

It’s looking like 2020 will be a good year for cheap PS4 Pro deals, especially at Amazon Prime Day. If you’re waiting for next year or beyond to upgrade to next-gen, this timeless console is the one for you!

