PS Plus April 2020 Free Games: Download Date - Confirmed Titles, Predictions, Spring Sale & more

PS Plus' March titles included two unbelievable games - Shadow of the Colossus, and Sonic Forces - but this month we want something out of this world.

That said, PS Plus April’s games have just been revealed, but you won’t be available to download until Tuesday 7 April.

Sadly we already knew what games would be featuring in this month's campaign thanks to a leak on one of PlayStation's official YouTube channels.

When Can I Download Them?

Both titles will be available to download from Tuesday 7 April until Monday 4 May.

April’s Titles

Now, although the leak caught us off guard last week, it contained two games that we were pretty chuffed with.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 is widely considered to be of the greatest exclusive titles out there, and now PS Plus users will be able to enjoy it for the whole of April.

WHAT A DRAG: Uncharted 4 throws you in at the deep end in this iconic chase

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best in the series, and features one of the best motorbike races in recent gaming history.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this off-track racer a real challenge.

Then again, this is the perfect challenge for those who are having to self isolate for the foreseeable future.

The stunning graphics and unique mechanics make it easily worth a download.

Spring Sale

Now, some impressive deals have already gone live across European territories, while US members will have to wait until 8am PT.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.

April 2020 Predictions

We failed to guess the PS4 free games for every month so far this year, but that won’t stop us from wrongly predicting the free games for the rest of the year!

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Considered by many Assassin’s Creed fans as the best collection, the Ezio Collection would be an entry that single-handedly makes up for last month’s free games.

VENGEANCE: Avenge Ezio’s family across three different games from the series, taking players through renaissance-era Europe

The Ezio Collection includes the acclaimed single-player campaigns from Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood and Revelations.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is the hunter-gatherer game that could be compared to Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but it does enough to set itself apart from these games.

HUSH: You’ll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to survive.

The game was widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ April games list.

Reddit Predictions

The PS Plus April subreddit is a sight to behold at the minute!

CHECK IT OUT: Here's the link to the PS Plus subreddit

We've taken the best suggestions from the page for your reading pleasure, so check them out the PS Plus April Reddit predictions below:

Just Cause 4

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Resident Evil 7

Dying Light

