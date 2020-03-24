BREAKING* PS Plus April 2020 Games LEAKED: Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 are FREE games this month

Two absolutely amazing games are set to arrive this month – making staying in that little bit better.

April’s PS Plus games look to have been leaked ahead of the official announcement.

PlayStation Access, an official PlayStation YouTube channel, looks to have uploaded its April PS Plus video early.

From this, we can see the official PS Plus reveal is happening next week, Wednesday the 1st April 2020.

So what are the free games? Let’s take a look:

PS Plus April 2020 Free Games

From the looks of it, PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting two PS4 games: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0.

They’ll be available to download from the 7th April. That’s a damn good month.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

One of the greatest games out there and an absolute banger for PS Plus users.

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best and features one of the best car chases in recent gaming history.

Well, it’s on a motorbike but you get the idea.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this a real challenge – perfect for those who are having to self isolate.

Absolutely worth a download.

March’s PS Plus Games

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus’ glorious storyline focuses on a young man named Wander, who enters a forbidden land.

GIANT OF A GAME: SoC was a brilliant free download

Wander is left to wander across a vast wasteland on horseback and defeat sixteen massive beings, known simply as ‘colossi’.

Though the gameplay has been labelled as repetitive by some critics, the game’s unique graphical style makes it well worth checking out.

Sonic Forces

Sonic Forces sees Sonic joining a resistance force, all in order to stop Doctor Eggman.

MODERN: This screenshot depicts Sonic in the “modern” game mode that recent Sonic titles have employed

It features three gameplay modes:

“Classic”, featuring the iconic side-scrolling gameplay of the original Sega games.

“Modern”, showing off 3D gameplay similar to Sonic Unleashed and Sonic Colors.

A final mode featuring the “Avatar”, which uses the player’s very own custom character.

Sonic Forces received mixed reviews from critics, and it will likely divide the PlayStation community, but that won’t stop Sonic fans from having the best month of their life.

