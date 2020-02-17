Two Point Hospital Switch: Gameplay, release date, features, & everything you need to know

When Nintendo announced Two Point Hospital was making its way onto the Switch, many were overjoyed.

The game has been available on PC for over a year now and was first revealed back at E3 2018, but better late than never.

The story behind this was that Sega previously announced the Nintendo Switch version would be out by late 2019, but developer Two Point Studios has delayed the title due to the difficulty of bringing the game to three consoles.

Release date

THE ULTIMATE TEST: Keeping the hospital running is a careful balancing act

From a tactical standpoint, it seems like a no brainer for Nintendo to release Two Point Hospital on the Switch.

It had fantastic success when it was released on PC on 30th August 2018, with the game becoming the second most downloaded game in charts across the world.

It finally comes to the Nintendo Switch on Tuesday 25 February.

Gameplay

Two Point Hospital operates in a similar way to the PC version on the Switch. The player creates their own hospital, decorating them in any fanciful way they desire.

Whether that is more like a traditional hospital or something out of a nightmare is entirely up to the player allowing for a world of potential mayhem.

Examples of the many different hilarious, strange, and creative ways a hospital can be made have been seen with people playing the PC version.

Hopefully, the Switch version will be just as adept at allowing the players to create weird and wonderful hospitals, and from what has been revealed so far it is a given.

The game will also include the ability to try and cure Two Point Hospital's iconic illnesses, from lightheadedness to Cubism using a variety of quirky treatment machines.

Whether or not these will be a success is down to how well the player manages the hospital.

Although, as we've learned from the PC version, that isn't as easy as it sounds.

TREATMENT MACHINES: Will they be a success or failure?

Features

The game will also come with two DLCs to coincide with the main game called 'Bigfoot' and 'Pebberley Island'.

The Bigfoot DLC will feature a snowy wilderness setting to the game alongside brand new hospitals, illnesses, rooms and items adding further possibilities and fun to an already addictive game.

The Pebberley Island DLC will add a tropical flair to your hospital with three thrilling scenarios as you push through the jungle in your quest for eternal life.

You begin your adventures in the picturesque Pebberley Reef, an idyllic paradise, before adventuring into the unexplored country in Overgrowth, clearing the way for your own hospital as you seek to cure an array of new illnesses.

The contrasting setting of the DLCs add further interesting elements and scenarios to the game to keep the game fresh and entertaining.

All in all, if the PC version is anything to go by Two Point Hospital looks set to be a fantastically fun and creative game with lots of replayability. It will be interesting to see how it plays on the Nintendo Switch and if the controls will enhance or hinder the original game.