PS Plus April 2020 Reddit Predictions: Resident Evil 7, Dying Light, Shadow of Mordor – Free Games, Deals, Discounts & more

The PS Plus subreddit is a pretty lively page at the moment – here are their best predictions for April.

The best aspect of the PS Plus membership is the access you are given to free games each month.

Sony has set its standards high so far in 2020, as we saw the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection in January, followed by the Bioshock: The Collection in February.

Will Sony have any surprises in store for us, now that gamers around the world are locking themselves in self-isolation?

Well, a whole load of Reddit users have flocked to the PS Plus subreddit to share their thoughts and predictions.

Reddit Predictions

Reddit Predictions

This month’s thread has been popping off with predictions – probably thanks to so many countries implementing strict lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19.

That said, PS Plus is here to take you away from the troubles of the real world, letting you delve into the virtual instead.

Dying Light

With Dying Light 2 being pushed back to much later in the year, many gamers have been crying out for Techland’s original game.

THE LAST HOPE: Kyle Crane is one of the last hopes for the humans surviving in Harran

The story follows the main protagonist, Kyle Crane, as he uses his wit and parkour to move through zombie hordes, in the hope of contributing to the effort of saving Harran.

The gameplay is quite terrifying, but if any of you enjoy getting chased by trains of flesh-eating zombies, this is the game for you.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Winner of over 50 “Best of 2014” Awards including Game of the Year, Best Action Game and Most Innovative Game, Shadow of Mordor is one of our favourite predictions.

PRECIOUS: Wander around middle-earth and try to avoid confrontation in this game

Filled to the brim with LOTR lore, this game is the perfect fit for any lover of science-fiction and fantasy games.

The climbing and parkour mechanics in this game are comparable to those employed in Assassin’s Creed titles and Dying Light, and the combat is also pretty impressive.

Resident Evil 7

In the 7th instalment to Capcom’s epic series, players are in control of Ethan Winters as he searches for his wife in a plantation occupied by a cannibal family.

TERRIFYING: It seems like zombie games are pretty popular in the Reddit predictions thread this month

Resident Evil 7 is the first main series game to use the first-person view.

Those of you who are fans of the series will be delighted to hear that the Resident Evil 3 Remake is still primed to release on 3 April.

Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure game where the player assumes the role of series protagonist Rico Rodriguez.

CHAOS: The more chaos that the player creates on government-owned property, the better

The game takes place in Solis, a large open world consisting of different biomes including snowy mountains and deserts.

Having grown up on earlier installations in the series, I can vouch that the parkour and combat mechanics on display in this game are stunning.

Deals & Discounts

There are a number of games currently listed at discounted rates on the PlayStation store.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS: There are over 100 titles currently on sale on the PlayStation website, so you ought to head over there now!

One of them is Marvel’s Spiderman: Game of the Year Edition, which you can save 25% on.

Another classic listed on their site is GTA V, which is being offered in three different bundles – the cheapest of which is listed at £28.

God of War and Rocket League are both sitting around the £12 mark, if you feel like picking up either of the iconic games.

