PS Plus March 2020 Free PS4 Games: Shadow of the Colossus & Sonic Forces

March’s PS Plus free games have just been announced!

Sony has set the standard this year, blessing us with Bioshock: The Collection in February and The Nathan Drake Collection the month before, and this month has not disappointed.

Keep reading to find out the games that will be available for free download this week.

Sony has just revealed that…

Shadow of the Colossus (2005) & Sonic Forces (2017)

will be the titles coming to the subscription service for March!

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus’ glorious storyline focuses on a young man named Wander, who enters a forbidden land.

Wander is left to wander across a vast wasteland on horseback and defeat sixteen massive beings, known simply as ‘colossi’.

Though the gameplay has been labelled as repetitive by some critics, the game’s unique graphical style makes it well worth checking out.

Sonic Forces

Sonic Forces sees Sonic joining a resistance force, all in order to stop Doctor Eggman.

MODERN: This screenshot depicts Sonic in the “modern” game mode that recent Sonic titles have employed

It features three gameplay modes:

“Classic”, featuring the iconic side-scrolling gameplay of the original Sega games.

“Modern”, showing off 3D gameplay similar to Sonic Unleashed and Sonic Colors.

A final mode featuring the “Avatar”, which uses the player’s very own custom character.

Sonic Forces received mixed reviews from critics, and it will likely divide the PlayStation community, but that won’t stop Sonic fans from having the best month of their life.

It looks like our predictions were a LONG way off, but we, of course, were just thinking wishfully.

So PS Plus members will be able to enjoy both of these games from Tuesday 3 March.

