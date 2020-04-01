PS Store’s Spring Sale: Noteworthy Deals – PS4 Games, PSVR, PS Plus, Discounts, Accessories, Expiry Date & more

The Spring Sale has been kicked off just in time for April Fools, but the discounts included are no joke.

Last month’s Mega March sale didn’t exactly bring with it as many great discounts as we were hoping for, but the folks over at sony must have heard the collective cries of disappointment.

The April Spring Sale is now live across Europe and the US, and with it comes some spectacular deals on top PS4 titles.

The Spring Sale lasts until midnight on 28th April, with even more games joining the roster in two weeks time!

Continue below to see which noteworthy deals caught our eye.

Discounted Titles

Now, the deals have already gone live across European territories, while US members will have to wait until 8am PT.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.

Deals & Accessories

There are some excellent PSVR titles on offer, with Arca’s Path sitting at just £4.99, and Catherine: Full Body is marked down to £17.49… and that’s with a PlayStation Plus membership!

GET IT WHILE IT’S HOT: The sale will end at the end of the month, and new titles are being added on 14 April!

While the full list hasn’t been drawn up just yet for European countries, all the discounts are live on the EU PlayStation Store.

PS Plus April

Now, although a leak caught us off guard last week, it contained two games that we were pretty chuffed with.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 is widely considered to be of the greatest exclusive titles out there, and now PS Plus users will be able to enjoy it for the whole of April.

WHAT A DRAG: Uncharted 4 throws you in at the deep end in this iconic chase

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best in the series, and features one of the best motorbike races in recent gaming history.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this off-track racer a real challenge.

Then again, this is the perfect challenge for those who are having to self isolate for the foreseeable future.

The stunning graphics and unique mechanics make it easily worth a download.