PS Store: Sony’s Spring Sale – Noteworthy Deals, Bundles, Discounted Games & more

It certainly is an unsettling time for gamers around the world right now, and we could all do with a bit of spring cheer.

Well, lucky for Playstation gamers, Sony is launching a massive campaign to get you back on top.

The PlayStation Store’s big upcoming Spring Sale is scheduled to come into full effect from 1 April 2020, and believe us, this is not a joke!

GET IT WHILE IT’S HOT: The sale will be active for the whole month of April, with more titles being added on 14 April!

Sony’s has been boasting about the campaign in various emails to the PlayStation Network community, and we’re now less than 24 hours away from some massive deals!

In the email, the message reads:

“Our big Spring Sale is back, so get ready to save up to 60 per cent on a huge range of games, add-ons, and more.”

Of course, we will be bringing you all the news as soon as we get it.

In the meantime, dig in and prepare yourselves for the big PS Plus April Reveal, also occurring on 1 April at 4pm GMT.

Noteworthy deals

Now, some impressive deals have already gone live across European territories, while US members will have to wait until 8am PT.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.